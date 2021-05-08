‘Sonic 2’ star Jim Carrey surprises B.C. film crew member with vehicle giveaway

A big gesture at the close of filming

A temporary facade was built in Fort Langley for the Sonic 2 movie that shot in April. Star Jim Carrey reportedly wrapped up the production by giving away a new SUV to a member of the production crew (Langley Advance Times file)

Jim Carrey had a memorable gift for a member of the production crew shooting the second live-action “Sonic The Hedgehog” in Fort Langley.

Citing “production sources,” the TMZ.com celebrity news website reported Carrey “wanted to do something fun for the crew and show his thanks for their hard work, so he held a raffle … and the grand prize was a Chevy Blazer RS.”

TMZ said the winner, a crew member who worked as a grip, was picked Friday morning.

“Jim’s making a pretty big gesture with the free car giveaway,” the site added, noting the the base model Chevy Blazer RS retails for just over $40,000.

Canadian-born Carrey is starring as the comedic villain “Dr. Robotnik” and could be seen dangling from a crane during part of the shoot.

There were also military vehicles, including a tank, masked soldiers running around town with machine guns, and even fake piles of broken pavement.

Directed by Jeff Fowler and written by Pat Casey and Josh Miller, the sequel to the 2020 live-action film, based on the video game franchise, also stars James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, and Ben Schwartz as the voice of the blue hedgehog.

Fort Langley business owners were thrilled to welcome the production crew to the neighbourhood.

“We are definitely fans of the filming, and it creates a lot of local jobs,” said Katie Rempel, owner of Rempel Mercantile, located across the street from the film set.

Crew members have been great with communicating with businesses in the area and keeping them informed, Rempel added.

Red Energy Films had been building facades and making small, temporary modifications to the streetscape around Glover Road and Mary Avenue since late March, transforming downtown Fort Langley to the fictional town of Green Hills, Montana.

A temporary facade on the corner of a temporary public park was the centre of most of the action.

