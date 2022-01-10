Sons of Anarchy’s ‘Tiggy’ helps out on Kelowna’s snowy roads

Kim Coates stopped to help a car stuck in the snow

A Kelowna resident was rewarded for his good dead when a Sons of Anarchy star, Kim Coates stopped by.

Sean Williams was helping a car out of a snowbank when the ‘Tig Trager’ actor pulled over to lend a hand.

“Always stop and help when someone’s stuck in the snow. You never know who else your gonna meet stoping to help,” said Williams on Facebook.

The heavy snowfall and slippery roads have caused issues for many Kelowna drivers. When it is safe, stop to help a neighbor stuck in a snowbank, you may just meet your favorite actor.

READ MORE: Kelowna residents stay active amid freezing conditions

READ MORE: ‘Avoid travel,’ Vernon urges on snow-covered roads/highways

READ MORE: City of Kelowna enacts parking ban for downtown and Pandosy snow routes

@Rangers_mom

Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.