Sons of Anarchy’s ‘Tiggy’ helps out on Kelowna’s snowy roads

A Kelowna resident was rewarded for his good dead when a Sons of Anarchy star, Kim Coates stopped by.
Sean Williams was helping a car out of a snowbank when the ‘Tig Trager’ actor pulled over to lend a hand.
“Always stop and help when someone’s stuck in the snow. You never know who else your gonna meet stoping to help,” said Williams on Facebook.
The heavy snowfall and slippery roads have caused issues for many Kelowna drivers. When it is safe, stop to help a neighbor stuck in a snowbank, you may just meet your favorite actor.
@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.