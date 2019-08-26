South Okanagan festival opens registration for Grape Stomp

The annual festival in Oliver has spots for 24 teams this year.

The Oliver Festival of the Grape has opened registration for this year’s Grape Stomp.

The highly competitive Grape Stomp is major attraction, and the number of entrants is limited.

The festival takes place on Oct. 6 in Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country, and this year there are 24 Grape Stomp team spots available. Stompers are invited to come in creative costumes as they do their best to stomp the juice out of a barrel of 40 pounds of South Okanagan grapes.

The teams that get the most juice out of their barrel will go into the finals, where they have 60 pounds of grapes to juice for the title 2019 Grape Stomp Champions.

Over 50 wineries will be at the festival this year alongside food trucks and crafts vendors. Live entertainment and music throughout the day, an interactive kids’ zone, a fall art show, and more are part of the festival.

Registration for the stomp is $75 for the team, and includes entry into the Festival of the Grape, a souvenir wine glass and three tasting tokens for each team member.

Registration for this year’s stomp closes on Sept. 6. To sign up for the Grape Stomp, or for more information about the festival, you can check out the official website at www.oliverfestivalofthegrape.ca.

