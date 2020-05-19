Spider-Man spotted watching over Vernon

Vernon’s friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man was spotted on the rooftops of local businesses May 16, 2020. (The Fig)

Normally a spider sighting would lead people to feel afraid or disgust, but over the long weekend, this sighting was A-OK.

Vernon’s friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man was spotted on the rooftops of Kiki Gardens and the Fig Bistro on Main Street May 16.

The Fig Bistro posted the evidence to social media.

Under the mask was Fig owner David Scarlatescu.

Scarlatescu is one half of the team behind Hello Okanagan, a YouTube show that examines Okanagan life and beyond through the perspective of two friends, Scarlatescu and Peter Kaz, a Gen Z’er and Gen X’er.

Sunday’s episode was all about fandom of pop culture and can be watched in full on the Hello Okanagan Facebook page.

