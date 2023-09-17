Squishy feet: Festival of the Grape expected to draw thousands to Oliver

Wine Country Weekend has Cask and Keg on Saturday and Fest of the Grape on Sunday

The highlight to Wine Country Weekend is the ever-popular grape stomp at the Festival of the Grape happening Sunday, Sept. 24 at Oliver Community Park. (Western News file photo)

Channel your inner Lucille Ball at the 24th annual Festival of the Grape with its iconic grape stomp competition and a whole weekend of fun in Oliver Sept. 22 to 24.

The Wine Country Weekend is a three-day celebration with signature events like Cask & Keg and Festival of the Grape (FOG), beer Olympics as well as tastings, dancing and food.

The weekend draws thousands to Oliver’s Community Park.

Begin the festivities at the 2nd annual Kick-Off Party at District Wine Village Friday, Sept. 22. Enjoy live music performances from Dawson Gray & Mitch Zorn, Brent Tyler, and Jory Kinjo. Taste local wines, beers, and cocktails from the District Wine Village producers, and enjoy food from Wards Wine Country Kitchen.

On Saturday is the 7th annual Cask and Keg Festival. Enjoy tastings from over 20 craft beverage vendors, indulge in local food trucks, and dance the day away to live music throughout the day.

Compete or take in the thrilling Beer Olympics or taking on the challenging Amazing Oliver Race, with grand prizes valued at over $600 for each event. After the festival, head to the Cask & Keg After-Party at Firehall Brewery.

Sunday is the grand finale – the Festival of the Grape. Tastings from over 40 local wineries, groove to live music, indulge in local food trucks, and witness the iconic Grape Stomp competition. The festival also features a Merchant Market and the annual Fall Art Show and Sale presented by the Oliver Community Arts Council.

The Wine Capital Weekend is family-friendly: Kids under 19 are free. Children over five can enjoy the supervised interactive Kid Zone. For those under 5, children need to be accompanied by an adult over the age of 16..

Penticton’s Grape Savvy Trolley Co. is the designated shuttle service to events all weekend long and will be running from Penticton and Osoyoos Friday through Sunday.

