Stampeders to rock and roll on Shuswap Lake

Waterway and Twin Anchors houseboat companies host May long weekend concert

Shuswap Lake will rock again this May long weekend with a floating concert to kick off boating season.

This year’s floating festivities will be headlined by the Stampeders, a Canadian rock trio whose fame dates back to the 1970s.

Read More: Trooper to perform on Shuswap Lake

Read More: Shuswap Lake voted B.C.’s best for boating

“The Stampeders are Canadian icons, rock ‘n’ roll stars. We’re looking forward to them and they’re looking forward to it. It’s going to be another great concert,” said Waterway Houseboats operations manager Colleen Anderson.

The concert, scheduled for Saturday, May 18 and hosted by Sicamous’ Waterway and Twin Anchors houseboat companies is free to anyone with a vessel capable of getting them out to the Cinnemousun Narrows.

Local act Breaking Curfew will serve as the opener before the Stampeders play.

Fitting well with the soundtrack coming from the speakers, the captains and crews of the Waterway houseboats on the lake taking in the concert are invited to decorate their vessels with a rock ‘n’ roll theme in mind. The Waterway boat with the best decorations will win their houseboat trip.

Read More: They came for a good time on Shuswap Lake

Read More: In Photos: Trooper attracts a crowd on Shuswap Lake

After some difficulty with wind blowing the boat which served as a stage for Trooper at last year’s show, the decision has been made to keep the houseboat stationary this year.

Fun, camaraderie and a celebration of the coming Summer are what the concert on the lake is all about, Anderson said.

“It’s about getting the season going. It does a brilliant job for Sicamous as well,” Anderson said.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
From celebrity weddings to Burning Man: artist brings exhibition to South Okanagan

Just Posted

Columbia Basin Trust funds two Revelstoke projects addressing social isolation

Increased programming to come from the Aboriginal Friendship Society and the Women’s Shelter Society

Traffic up on Highway 1 but accidents down

While roads are busier around Revelstoke, road accidents are declining according to government data

Avalanche control tomorrow on Highway 1

Expect closures of up to two hours east of Revelstoke

Revelstoke Search and Rescue responded to four calls March 4-10

Revelstoke Search and Rescue reports their call outs to Emergency Management BC… Continue reading

Interior Health asks users to check drugs as carfentanil found in 15% of B.C. overdoses

Region saw 11 overdoses in January 2019

The UBC Innovation Library has helped over 1,100 students since opening in 2015

Students across B.C. can access their academic resources at the UBC Innovation Library

Facebook to overhaul ad targeting to prevent discrimination

The company is also paying about $5 million to cover plaintiffs’ legal fees and other costs

B.C. mosque part of open-house effort launched in wake of New Zealand shootings

The ‘Visit a Mosque’ campaign aims to combat Islamophobia

‘That’s a load of crap’: Dog poop conspiracy spreads in White Rock

Allegation picked up steam through a Facebook page run by a city councillor

Explosives unit brought in after suspicious boxes left at B.C. RCMP detachment

Nanaimo RCMP issues all clear after packages were found on lawn earlier in the day

TKI Construction looks forward to being part of Rutland

The company is renovating the old AG Outdoor Superstore

2019 BUDGET: As deficit grows, feds spend on job retraining, home incentives

Stronger economy last year delivered unexpected revenue bump of an extra $27.8 billion over six years

Newfoundland man caught after posting photo of himself drinking and driving

The 19-year-old took a photo of himself holding a beer bottle and cigarette while at the wheel

Carfentanil found in 15% of overdose deaths in January: B.C. coroner

Carfentanil is 100 times more powerful than illicit fentanyl and used to tranquilize elephants

Most Read