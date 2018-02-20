Stars from Riverdale, Planet of the Apes in Kelowna for KFX

KFX has a jam-packed three day schedule

The three-day lineup for Kelowna Fan Experience produced by New Vintage Theatre will be filled with performance, film, animation, cosplay and gaming events.

Two showcase events will kick off the festival on Friday, March 23. First will be the Okanagan Cast and Crew movie premiere of The Humanity Bureau by Dave Schultz and Travis Cloyd, produced by Minds Eye Entertainment.

The dystopian thriller set in the year 2030 was filmed in 2017 in Oliver and Osoyoos using three innovative platforms including Barco Escape and cinematic virtual reality. The cast and crew screening of the sci-fi action thriller will be held at the Rotary Centre for the Arts in the Mary Irwin Theatre, said artistic director Bonnie Gratz, in a press release.

RELATED: COSPLAY FUN IS TAKEN TO THE NEXT LEVEL AT KFX

The second major event on March 23 is The Debaters – Live! in the Kelowna Community Theatre. This special live event features host Steve Patterson and two of his favourite comics Evany Rosen and Ivan Decker, performing stand-up and two hilarious debates created for the Kelowna Fan Experience live audiences only.

The engaging format is part stand-up, part quiz show, and part comedy competition with the live audience picking the winner. Steve Patterson and Evany Rosen will also be on site on Saturday to do book signings and meet fans as well.

Saturday and Sunday bring out more stars including Nathalie Boltt from Riverdale, District 9, Aleks Paunovic from Planet of The Apes, Van Helsing, PJ Phil from Much Music & YTV, Gary Jones of Stargate SG-1 & the Sentinel. Directors Lisa Ovies and Jason Bourque; performers like dancer Spandy Andy and high profile cosplayers including The Fighting Dreamers, Stoosh Cosplay, and Bethany McNab.

Last year over 4000 people took in two separate days of KFX programming. This year’s festival will add a third day of fun and cool events. KFX and New Vintage Theatre encourage everyone not to delay getting their tickets to the weekend of events on March 23, 24 and 25. Comments Sbrega, “We sell out tickets every year. Don’t be disappointed and get your tickets for KFX on sale now, and then you will be guaranteed a seat for all the excitement!”

Regular and VIP tickets for Kelowna Fan Experience (KFX) are available at

www.selectyourtickets.com

For more information or an interview about the premiere or KFX 2018, email producer@kelownafx.com or check out www.kelownafx.com.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fred Rogers, America’s favourite neighbour, celebrated in 2018
Next story
This isn’t your grandparents’ Robin Hood

Just Posted

Engineers recognized for design of avalanche control systems

Wyssen Avalanche Control Inc. was recognized for specialized engineering services for its design and installation of nine remote avalanche-control systems along the Trans-Canada Highway

Highway maintenance on Trans-Canada and Hwy. 23

Compact snow reported on Hwy. 1 and 23

UPDATE: Body of missing skier found

Man’s truck found in Revelstoke Mountain Resort’s parking lot covered in ‘several days’ snow’

Revelstoke Grizzlies hand out year-end awards

Whistler’s Cody Flann received Rookie of the Year and Top Scorer honours

UPDATE: Kelowna snowboarder being mourned at Big White

He was a local snowboarder, who went to Rutland high school.

VIDEO: Couples tie the knot on top of Mount Mackenzie

Free weddings and vow renewals offered by Revelstoke Mountain Resort on Valentine’s Day

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Students head to Florida capital to press for gun law change

Young protestors are joining a grassroots movement against gun violence in the wake of last week’s school shooting in Parkland, Florida

Stars from Riverdale, Planet of the Apes in Kelowna for KFX

KFX has a jam-packed three day schedule

Liberals look at use-it-or-lose-it parental leave for dads

Liberals looking at creating a use-it-or-lose-it leave for fathers, Trudeau says

Fred Rogers, America’s favourite neighbour, celebrated in 2018

The golden anniversary of America’s favorite neighbor is being celebrated with a PBS special next month

Backcountry avalanche near Golden claims man’s life

He triggered the slide while snowmobiling with a friend

Toddler breaks leg after boot sucked into escalator at Vancouver airport

A Calgary woman is reminding parents of the dangers of escalators after her toddler’s foot was stuck in one and he broke his leg

Alleged Kamloops gangster finally sentenced after four years

Four years after Kamloops police raided man’s home, the alleged gangster is sentenced

Most Read