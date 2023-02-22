The CBC show Still Standing with comedian/host Jonny Harris came to Okanagan Falls to film an episode that airs tonight, Wednesday. (Still Standing)

The CBC show Still Standing with comedian/host Jonny Harris came to Okanagan Falls to film an episode that airs tonight, Wednesday. (Still Standing)

Still Standing TV host Jonny Harris thinks ‘OK Falls’ is more than OK

The episode featuring Okanagan Falls airs on CBC tonight, Wednesday, at 8 p.m.

The small waterfront town of Okanagan Falls is being featured on the CBC TV show Still Standing and the episode is airing tonight, Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 8 p.m. on both CBC and CBC Gem.

While visiting OK Falls, Still Standing host Johnny Harris did a wine tasting, talked to the locals and got the lay of the land of this unincorporated town that no longer has a waterfall but keeps this claim in its name.

“Still Standing” is a mix of a comedy series and a reality series and features actor and comedian Jonny Harris. Harris travels across Canada to discover the hidden gems in small towns. According to the description of Still Standing, Harris takes a heart-warming journey to find humour in the unlikeliest of places. He immerses himself into the town’s culture as well as into the lives of its residents. He unearths tall tales during his stay before hosting a stand-up comedy routine to help draw attention to these small towns.

So what does Harris think of Okanagan Falls?

“Locals call Okanagan Falls, ‘OK Falls’ for short. And for years it was doing… just OK. But lately, Okanagan Falls is doing a lot better than OK – it’s doing great thanks to a wine industry that’s winning awards from around the world,” said Harris after he visited to the town.

READ MORE: Great Bones, Even Better Stories: Penticton house built for bootlegger was also a popular tea house, B&B

Okanagan

Previous story
WWE leaning in to social media ahead of possible sale
Next story
New Netflix password sharing rules likely to be repeated by other streamers: expert

Just Posted

(Contributed by Michelle Maillet)
Women’s Shelter seeking donations, participants for Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser

Hand-tinted photograph of Vernon’s Kalamalka Hotel circa 1945. The hotel graces the cover of a new book, Room at the Inn, featuring stories of 40 historic hotels in B.C.’s southern Interior. (Museum and Archives of Vernon Photo #3633)
Historic Okanagan hotels feature prominently in new book

Diego and his family in front of the TV, watching the Revelstoke railway cam. (Contributed by Carolina Zene)
Revelstoke resident helps make Brazilian birthday wish come true

Samuel Poulin and Wyatt Castillo storming through the heats. (Maja Swannie Jacob/Revelstoke Nordic)
Results from the Teck BC Cup at Revelstoke Nordic Ski Club