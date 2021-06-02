(Contributed)

(Contributed)

Summer art exhibit turning Kelowna’s Bernard Avenue into site of AR artwork

Local artists who work with 2D digital art, animation and music are participating in the augmented reality project

Various Okanagan artists who work with 2D digital art, animation and music are participating in a project that will transform Bernard Avenue into the site of a public augmented reality (AR) art exhibit later this summer.

From July to September, the AR Bernard project will allow residents to get a glimpse of seven different works of AR, which will be brought to life by up to 21 local digital illustrators, animators and musicians.

The project, which is a collaboration between the Alternator Centre for Contemporary Art, Kelowna Art Gallery and Maud Collective, recently selected the artists and placed them into teams that consist of a digital illustrator, an animator and a musician.

“The use of augmented reality will allow the animation to be overlaid on top of the image. The two mediums will be superimposed to create the interactive piece. The animation will feature music by a local musician/band,” said the Alternator Centre.

The two-dimensional pieces of art will come to life by the digital illustrator who will create the canvas, while the animator will provide animation components and the musician will provide the musical score.

Augmented reality is described as an interactive experience of a real-world environment where the objects that reside in the real world are enhanced by computer-generated information.

Artists are currently rendering and creating storyboards for the project, with the creation and installation of the artworks scheduled to take place up until the festival’s launch on July 1. The exhibit will conclude on Sept. 7.

Most Read