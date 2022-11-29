Summer dreams of Salmon Arm ROOTSandBLUES Festival start with ticket sales

Tickets and camping passes will be available beginning Dec. 5

The Salmon Arm Folk Music Society is getting ready for a summer weekend of music and memories, beginning with upcoming ticket sales for the ROOTSandBLUES Festival.

The 31st year of the festival will take place the weekend of Aug. 17 to 20, 2023. Last year, the festival welcomed more than 30,000 music lovers, including more than 600 volunteers, food vendors, artisans and local suppliers.

“Our mission has always been to bring world-class and culturally diverse music to Salmon Arm, and we succeeded in that at our 30th annual festival last summer,” said artistic director Kevin Tobin. “This year, audiences can expect us to continue that legacy. We want the grounds to vibrate with the magic that happens when we celebrate together.”

With holiday gift-giving in mind, weekend and single-day passes as well as camping passes go on sale Monday, Dec. 5 at 9 a.m. Early bird weekend passes range form $100 to $150 and 4-day camping passes start at $150.

There will be discounted pricing available for youth aged 13-24 and free entrance for children under 12 accompanied by an adult. The society is hoping to see generations of music lovers gathering to enjoy the festival in August.

Volunteer and vendor applications also open on Dec. 5.

For information and to buy tickets, visit www.rootsandblues.ca, call 250-833-4096 or come to the office Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 541 3rd St. SW, Salmon Arm.

