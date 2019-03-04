The band, Nice Horse, won Group or Duo of the Year and Video of the Year for Mansplainin���. Robin Grant/Red Deer Express

Summerland-based music agency continues to grow

Sakamoto Agency expanding its presence into Europe

A small country music promotion agency, based in Summerland, is continuing to grow.

Paul Biro, operating partner and vice-president of Sakamoto Agency, said the agency has made some strides over the past year.

“We have expanded our presence into Europe,” Biro said, adding that the agency has hired a European coordinator and is bringing on an American member of the team.

“This little agency is growing quite a bit.”

The expansion this year is the result of a year and a half of consistent effort by the agency and what Biro describes as “traditional, old-fashioned work ethic values.”

The agency’s founder, Ron Sakamoto, has been in the music business for more than 50 years and has won the Canadian Country Music Association’s promotor of the year award many times. This award is now named after Sakamoto.

Biro has been with the talent agency for more than 25 years and has worked with many artists over the years.

The talent agency’s roster includes impressionist entertainer Andre Philippe Gagnon, Newfoundland-based singer-songwriter Jason Benoit, The Washboard Union, Chris Buck and Nice Horse.

“We have really wonderful artists,” Biro said.

In addition to the bigger names in country music, Biro said the Sakamoto Agency is also working with some lesser known musicians he believes will soon have a strong presence in the music scene.

“We’re encouraging artists, supporting artists and working to create the next generation of artists,” he said.

