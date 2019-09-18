AWARD WINNER Paul Biro of Summerland, at left, along with Joelle May and Ron Sakamoto of Sakamoto Agency were at the 2019 CCMA Awards in Calgary. Biro was this years recipient of the Ron Sakamoto Talent Buyer or Promoter of the Year award. (Photo courtesy of KOJI)

Summerland music promoter wins national award

Paul Biro honoured at 2019 CCMA Awards in Calgary

A Summerland music promoter has won an award for his work in talent buying and music promotion.

Paul Biro received the Canadian Country Music Association’s Ron Sakamoto Talent Buyer or Promoter of the Year award at the 2019 CCMA Awards in Calgary on Sept. 9.

Biro, who works with the Sakamoto Agency, has been a music promoter for around 30 years and during that time, has been nominated for the award numerous times since 2000.

Biro was one of four nominees for this year’s award.

While the nomination and the win have both been impressive accomplishments, Biro has been impressed with the kindness he has received from people who know him.

“The support I have received from people was as big a blessing as winning,” he said. “I was thoroughly amazed by the response.”

Within minutes of having won the award, he received notes of congratulation from family and friends, others in the music agency and people he knows from Summerland Baptist Church.

He said the support from the church has been meaningful. “On good days and bad, they’ll always be with you,” he said.

The award is named for his partner, Ron Sakamoto, who has been in the music business for more than 50 years and has won the CCMA’s promoter of the year award many times.

In addition to Biro’s award for talent buyer or promoter of the year, Sakamoto Agency was also recognized in another category. The agency was one of the nominees for the Booking Agency of the Year award.

