Summerland musician Paul Rodgers releases new studio album

Paul Rodgers has released Midnight Rose, his first solo studio album in nearly 25 years. (www.paulrodgers.com))

An internationally acclaimed musician who now lives in Summerland has released his first solo studio album in nearly 25 years.

Paul Rodgers, formerly of Free and Bad Company, has released Midnight Rose, an album of all new and original material. The album is under the Sun Records label.

Rodgers said the album is a collaborative project with musicians, producers and engineers contributing to the release.

“Midnight Rose is deep, revealing and very personal to me,” he said. “Raw, real, emotionally charged and sent from my heart to the fans. At times, life challenges you but if you believe, miracles do exist… this will make more sense in the weeks to come.”

The album was produced by Cynthia Rodgers and Bob Rock and recorded at Roper Recording and The Warehouse in Vancouver over the last 18 months. It is available in vinyl and CD formats.

The eight-track album includes rock, blues and power ballads.

Songs include the rock-infused Living It Up and gospel-influenced Take Love, which fans may recognize from his time fronting Queen + Paul Rodgers.

“Paul Rodgers has always been a musical trailblazer and has one of the most iconic voices in the history of rock and roll,” said Dominic Pandiscia, chief strategy officer with Sun Label Group. “With Midnight Rose, we see a legendary artist returning to his roots, delivering an album that not only celebrates his remarkable journey but one that will continue to influence musicians and vocalists for generations to come.”

Rodgers has a long musical career, beginning in the late 1960s, with bands including Free, Bad Company, the Firm and the Law, as well as performing with members of Queen following the death of Freddie Mercury. He has also released solo albums since 1983.

Sun Records is the label that carried music legends including Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, Roy Orbison and others.

