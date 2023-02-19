Summerland pet goats delight as they stroll through town

The mini silky fainting goats have been spotted at coffee shops even through the drive-thru

Mini silky fainting goats Miata and Lexus strolling through town in Summerland with their dad Greg. (Home Hardware Summerland Facebook)

Residents and visitors to Summerland got a treat when local Greg Krauter decided to take his two mini-fainting goats, Miata and Lexus, for a stroll around town this weekend.

The Summerland Home Hardware posted a picture of the pair on Facebook when they visited the Main Street store. Another person posted a picture of Krauter and his goats visiting the nearby Beanery cafe.

Someone else said they got a kick out of seeing the goats at the local Tim Hortons.

The goats bring a smile to everyone’s face which is why Krauter said he takes them out so much.

They’ve been seen strolling downtown Penticton and even Kelowna.

Neither of the animals wear collars or leashes but appear very well trained.

Krauter got his mini-fainting goats from GottaGoat near Penticton which raises and sells silky mini fainting goats. The goats actually do faint or fall over, hence how they got their name.

According to GottaGoat’s website, they chose miniature Silky Fainting Goats because they are beautiful, friendly and make wonderful pets. They are gentle around children who come to visit the farm. GottaGoat offers tours and at times even goat yoga.

Check out this adorable video GottaGoat just posted on Instagram of one of their mini goats gently climbing on top a little boy.

