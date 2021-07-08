Tiana Ferlizza of Summerland has won accolades in the musical theatre and Canadian song categories during a recent provincial competition. (Contributed)

Tiana Ferlizza of Summerland has won accolades in the musical theatre and Canadian song categories during a recent provincial competition. (Contributed)

Summerland singer receives honours for musical excellence

Tiana Ferlizza has been pursuing musical theatre since she was seven

A Summerland singer has received accolades for her musical skill at the Provincial Excellence Canadian Vocal Class awards.

Tiana Ferlizza received top honours in provincial excellence in the musical theatre and Canadian song categories.

Ferlizza, 20, started with musical theatre at the age of seven. When she was 10, she began classical training under Lynne Leydier. She has also performed in numerous school musicals over the years.

READ ALSO: Summerland singer receives awards

READ ALSO: Ferlizza receives Summerland’s Youth Leadership Award

Her musical skills have been recognized in the past. She has received numerous awards at the Penticton Kiwanis Music Festival in past years. She also received the Summerland Blossom Pageant talent award in 2018, when she was named one of the Summerland princesses.

By the time she was in high school, Ferlizza knew she wanted to pursue a career in musical theatre. “It taps into the different parts of the arts that I love,” she said.

This fall, she will attend Sheridan College in Toronto, to pursue a four-year university degree program in musical theatre. She said the program will be demanding, and each year, only 35 students from across Canada are accepted.

Over the past year and a half, the COVID-19 pandemic has presented unique challenges for Ferlizza. Because of the restrictions and directives, live performances could not proceed. As a result, she was not able to experience audience feedback while she was performing.

“I couldn’t share it with people,” she said. “Without a live audience, it is very difficult.”

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Arts and Entertainment

Previous story
Like telling secrets: Revelstoke’s May Davis to release new music July 17
Next story
Dream Lottery grand prizes include home in Penticton, package valued over $2.5M

Just Posted

Shred Kelly is coming to Revelstoke with their Tiny Concert Tour July 24 to perform at one of Arts Revelstoke’s Guerrilla Gigs. (@MKuhnPhoto)
Shred Kelly going on tour with 2020 album

Do you have a home emergency preparedness kit? Do you have a grab-and-go bag? (Photo credit: St. John Ambulance)
Jocelyn’s Jottings: Are you ready to leave with very little notice?

Tim van der Krogt is the new interim multimedia journalist at the Revelstoke Review. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)
Meet our new journalist

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: A 70-year-old woman ran 7 marathons on 7 continents in 7 days