Katerina Bakalos shows a newspaper article from 2002, when she was participating in vocal competitions. On May 1, she will release her first single with Kelowna-based LMS Entertainment. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Katerina Bakalos shows a newspaper article from 2002, when she was participating in vocal competitions. On May 1, she will release her first single with Kelowna-based LMS Entertainment. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

Summerland singer to release single under Kelowna-based label

Katerina Bakalos has performed a rock rendition of I Think We’re Alone Now

A Summerland singer will have a new single released by a Kelowna-based music label on May 1.

Katerina Bakalos is covering I Think We’re Alone Now, a song originally recorded by Tommy James and the Shondelles in 1967 and covered by Tiffany in 1987.

While Tiffany’s cover earned her a Juno award for the number one pop single, Bakalos said she is giving the song a different treatment.

READ ALSO: Music therapy ‘a godsend’ for isolated B.C. seniors during pandemic

READ ALSO: Summerland music teacher wins award for composition

“I’ve turned it into a bit of a rock genre,” she said. While she is pursuing a rock sound, Bakalos is also interested in blues and R&B sounds.

She is joined by experienced Canadian musicians. Julie Masi of The Parachute Club provides backup vocals, Jimmy LeGuilloux plays electric guitar, Andrew Johns is the keyboardist, Peter Fredette is the bass player and Summerland resident Scott Gamble is the drummer.

“To have these artists is so amazing. They’re so seasoned,” she said.

Her single is the first to be released by Kelowna-based LMS Entertainment. It will be available on all major music platforms, she said. A video will follow on YouTube.

For Bakalos, singing marks a return to an old interest. When she was growing up, she was interested in singing and competed in vocal competitions. Later, as a teen, she stepped away from singing for 15 years.

She has taken full-time vocal training as she returns to singing.

“Music has always been a huge part of my life,” she said. “I needed to make my soul happy and singing again.”

She hopes her return to music will encourage others to follow their own passions.

“I want to inspire at least one person to chase their dreams. Anything’s possible,” she said.

Bakalos is now working on another single, her first original song. She hopes to release this song on the LMS Entertainment label for July 1.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Music

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. Indigenous actor cast in Martin Scorsese film alongside DiCaprio, De Niro
Next story
VIDEO: Playland at PNE scheduled to reopen this May to masked customers

Just Posted

A woman wears a protective face covering to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as she walks past the emergency entrance of Vancouver General Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, April 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
54 more cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Thirty-two people in the region are in hospital with the virus, 11 of them in intensive care

Kai Palkeinen recently helped a car stuck on the riverbed near the Big Eddy Bridge. While the car could not be saved, some of the driver’s belongings were. It’s common for vehicles to get stuck in the area due to significantly changing river levels from Revelstoke Dam. (Photo by Kai Palkeinen)
‘I just sank a car’: Revelstoke resident wants the Columbia River better protected

Although it’s not permitted, the riverbed near the city is popular for off roading

Lustenberger getting ready to go down one of the last unskied lines at Rogers Pass on Mt. Macdonald. (Photo by Andrew Mcnab)
Meet Christina Lustenberger — one of Revelstoke’s great skiers

The athlete has many first ski descents throughout B.C.

Photo: pixabay.com
Morning Start: What does space smell like?

Your morning start for Wednesday, April 21, 2021

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson outlines the province’s three-year budget in Victoria, April 20, 2021. (B.C. government video)
B.C. deficit to grow by $19 billion for COVID-19 recovery spending

Pandemic-year deficit $5 billion lower than forecast

A large crowd protested against COVID-19 measures at Sunset Beach in Vancouver on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Snapchat)
VIDEO: Large, police-patrolled crowds gather at Vancouver beach for COVID protests

Vancouver police said they patrolled the area and monitored all gatherings

Nick Trask, 36, and Ryan Ellison, 35, died in a boat collision on Osoyoos Lake in 2019. (Facebook photo)
Meth, excessive speed found as factors in 2019 Osoyoos boat crash deaths

Nick Trask, 36, and Ryan Ellison, 35, died in a boat collision on Osoyoos Lake in 2019

FILE – The Instagram app is shown on an iPhone in Toronto on Monday, March 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Judge acquits B.C. teen boy ‘set up’ on sex assault charge based on Instagram messages

The girl and her friends did not have ‘good intentions’ towards the accused, judge says

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, walks down the street with an acquaintance after leaving B.C. Supreme Court during a lunch break at her extradition hearing, in Vancouver, B.C., Thursday, April 1, 2021. A judge is scheduled to release her decision today on a request to delay the final leg of hearings in Meng Wanzhou’s extradition case. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rich Lam
B.C. judge grants Meng Wanzhou’s request to delay extradition hearings

Lawyers for Canada’s attorney general had argued there is no justification to delay proceedings in the case

B.C. Premier John Horgan announces travel restrictions between the province’s regional health authorities at the legislature, April 19, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. sees 862 more COVID-19 cases Wednesday, seven deaths

Recreational travel restrictions set to begin Friday

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson is photographed following her budget speech in the legislative assembly at the provincial legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, April 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. budget lacks innovative drive, vision during uncertain times, say experts

Finance Minister Selina Robinson’s budget sets out to spend $8.7 billion over three years on infrastructure

The City of Penticton is looking into the possibility of licensing certain public spaces to permit alcohol consumption during set hours. The city could see legal public drinking as early as June 5, 2020. (Monique Tamminga - Western News)
Booze on the beach set to make a comeback in Penticton for summer 2021

Penticton council gave the first three readings to bring back limited public drinking

Using panels kept cold by water circulating within them, B.C. researchers compared thermal comfort in 60 of the world’s most populous cities, including Toronto. (Lea Ruefenacht)
B.C. researchers use air conditioning to combat spread of COVID particles

Dr. Adam Rysanek and his team have proven a new worthwhile system – a mixture of cooling panels and natural ventilation

Most Read