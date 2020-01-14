Take a bite into all the Okanagan has to offer

Dine Around Okanagan is back and ready to please your tastebuds

For the next two-and-a-half weeks, Dine Around will be featuring 50 restaurants throughout the Okanagan.

All participating restaurants will offer a three-meal course menu for $15, $25, $35, $45 or $55 with suggested wine pairings, BC Craft Beer pairings or spirits, and cocktail pairings. Booking reservations is encouraged as more than 8,000 people are expected to partake in the festival running from January 15 to February 2.

“Many residents take the opportunity to get out and try restaurants that they may not have ever been to or don’t visit often enough, it’s a win-win for the consumer and our member restaurants,” said Tostenson, President/CEO BC Restaurant and Foodservices Association.

The BC Restaurant and Foodservices Association will be giving away a $350 in restaurant gift cards, participators can enter by requesting a passport entry form, filling it out and leaving it at the restaurant. There are also chances to win throughout the festival by winning $25 gift cards from participating restaurants by using social media.

To enter, the community is encouraged to take a photo of your food and wine, spirit or beer pairing and then tag the restaurant you are visiting along with #dinearound2020 and post to Facebook or Instagram to be automatically entered. Winners will be selected at random throughout the festival.

A list of the participating restaurants can be found at Dine Around.