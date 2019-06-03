Let’s Go by Rabi’a Art is now located in front of Revelstoke City Hall. (Submitted)

The artist behind Revelstoke’s newest sculpture

Rabi’a Art is based in Winlaw, B.C.

Let’s Go wasn’t even supposed to be in the Castlegar Sculpture Walk.

Rabi’a already had a piece submitted and ready to go but then a new space opened up and the organizers asked her for a second piece. It was spring, usually the sculptures are submitted and judged by the panel in October.

So Rabi’a looked around her yard and pulled out a rusty family of three.

But it was too cumbersome, so Rabi’a cut off one of the figures, mosaiced the piece and there you have it.

“I’m not above altering to suite the purpose,” she said with a laugh.

No Let’s Go is standing outside of Revelstoke City Hall on Mackenzie Ave. The Public Art Committee chose the sculpture and the city is leasing it for the year.

READ MORE: New public art coming to Revelstoke

For most of her life Rabi’a merely dabbled in art, it wasn’t until she was 60 years old and her new partner introduced her to mosaics that dove in.

“My life was never the same since,” she said.

Rabi’a not only does metal-work sculptures and mosaics but also fused glass, stone carving and found objects.

She is self taught, her partner showed her the basics and she has struggled to make it work since then.

When she first started making mosaics she was using tile, however she said glass has more colour options and stands up to water and temperature change much better than tile.

Rabi’a has been participating in the Castlegar Sculpture Walk since it’s second year.

“I have quite a lot of pieces now that are actually in public places,” she said.

Of all the mediums she creates with, Rabi’a said that welding is her favourite.

“Welding is wonderful, of all the mediums that I do welding is by far the most magic,” she said.

 

@JDoll_Revy
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Rabi’a started as a serious artist at 60 years old. She is based in Winlaw, B.C. (Submitted)

Previous story
Okanagan potter returns to clay after lengthy rehab

Just Posted

Columbia invasive species society doesn’t want American bullfrogs on the loose

CSISS tells pet owners to ‘re-home, don’t release bullfrogs’

Revelstoke’s 10th Annual Car Show shines again

Tyler Jay Special to the Review It was perfect weather last weekend… Continue reading

Lightning starts new fires in Southeast Fire Centre

Roads and weather for Revelstoke today

June show opens at Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre

Revelstoke Secondary School student’s work on display as well as work by Jeff Wilson

Revelstoke Aquaducks swim to the top of the podium in home meet

Annastasija Koch Revelstoke Aquaducks The Aquaducks kicked off the 2019 summer swim… Continue reading

VIDEO: Dolphins pursued into Quadra Island bay by Bigg’s orcas

Smaller mammals trapped in local waters for hours by the larger predators

Guacamole-loving gator crashes couple’s date by Florida lake

The animal ate all the guac, and even the bowl

Police dog sniffs out Nanaimo woman’s car keys

RCMP training exercise happened in the right time, right place to help resident

BC RCMP launch ‘fulsome review’ into 2012 interrogation of sex assault victim

Kelowna RCMP under fire after video footage of an “abhorrent” interrogation

Bird bangers may have caused South Okanagan fire

Oliver RCMP said they found tampered with bird bangers at the scene of a fire

Changes to ‘Welfare Wednesday’ model must be careful, thought out: report

Splitting up payments leads to drop in drug use but spike in police interaction

A Gardener’s Diary: Benefits of mountain kale

Jocelyne Sewell is a longtime gardener and gardening columnist with The Morning Star in Vernon

Award winning acoustic guitarist comes to Okanagan

Don Alder will be performing in Vernon on June 15

Feeling lucky? $100K in hidden treasure still up for grabs in B.C. city

GoldHunt has left cases of coins in three Canadian cities

Most Read