The artist behind Revelstoke’s newest sculpture

Let’s Go wasn’t even supposed to be in the Castlegar Sculpture Walk.

Rabi’a already had a piece submitted and ready to go but then a new space opened up and the organizers asked her for a second piece. It was spring, usually the sculptures are submitted and judged by the panel in October.

So Rabi’a looked around her yard and pulled out a rusty family of three.

But it was too cumbersome, so Rabi’a cut off one of the figures, mosaiced the piece and there you have it.

“I’m not above altering to suite the purpose,” she said with a laugh.

No Let’s Go is standing outside of Revelstoke City Hall on Mackenzie Ave. The Public Art Committee chose the sculpture and the city is leasing it for the year.

For most of her life Rabi’a merely dabbled in art, it wasn’t until she was 60 years old and her new partner introduced her to mosaics that dove in.

“My life was never the same since,” she said.

Rabi’a not only does metal-work sculptures and mosaics but also fused glass, stone carving and found objects.

She is self taught, her partner showed her the basics and she has struggled to make it work since then.

When she first started making mosaics she was using tile, however she said glass has more colour options and stands up to water and temperature change much better than tile.

Rabi’a has been participating in the Castlegar Sculpture Walk since it’s second year.

“I have quite a lot of pieces now that are actually in public places,” she said.

Of all the mediums she creates with, Rabi’a said that welding is her favourite.

“Welding is wonderful, of all the mediums that I do welding is by far the most magic,” she said.

