The Count Of Monte Cristo reimagined by Kelowna Senior Secondary students

The classic play will be brought to life on stage May 1 to 4

The Count of Monte Cristo, a classic story of an innocent man unjustly imprisoned and his ruthless quest for revenge will be presented by Kelowna Secondary School’s Night Owl Theatre.

The audience will follow the count through a journey of remarkable transformation, as he struggles between his desire for vengeance and his yearning for forgiveness.

Originally written by Alexandre Dumas, this work is skillfully adapted by Charles Morey and directed by theatre teacher Doryan Elliott.

Shows will run from May 1 to 4, with the doors opening at 6:30p.m. and the presentation beginning at 7p.m.. Tickets are $8 for students and $12 for adults, and are available at the door, from the KSS box office, or can be reserved at nightowltheatre@gmail.com.

Most Read