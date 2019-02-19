The New Groovement is coming back to Revelstoke March 16 and 17. (Submitted)

The New Groovement to play Revelstoke

The genre-bending mash-up of the funkiest, booty-shaking dance music to take over River City Pub

Victoria, B.C. based funk/soul/hip-hop group The New Groovement is making their triumphant return to Revelstoke with two shows on March 16 and 17 at the Rivercity Pub, as part of their 2019 LOSE CONTROL tour.

After releasing their Tired of Waiting EP in early 2018, which featured the powerful vocals of frontwoman Stevie Wise, The New Groovement has undergone a makeover with new members and music.

They’ve since added the serious talent of Shane Blaq as rapper/MC, and with Luke ‘Kid’ Bodi on the kit, it’s taken things up a few notches.

To quote Stevie from a recent Rocktographers article: “This new group has put a lot of time and effort into being super present and raising the entertainment level.”

Embrace the revamped Groove with their funktastic new sound on this Western Canada spring tour!

What happens when you mix sweet R&B and sultry soul together with a splash of hip-hop, and a generous helping of funk? You get a genre-bending mash-up of the funkiest, hard-groovin’, booty-shaking dance music that is The New Groovement. Ten members work their collective magic to create the group’s powerhouse sound. With The New Groovement it’s not just a band – it’s an experience!

