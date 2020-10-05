Greg Hill and Izzy Lynch were two of the Revelstokians to be featured in Holmlands’ film The Revelstoke Diaries, directed by Cameron Hall. (Matt Grayson)

The Revelstoke Diaries now available to watch online

Watch the film made by UK production company Holmlands that features Revelstokians

Did you miss the premier of The Revelstoke Diaries in January? You can now watch it online.

Created by Holmlands Productions, from the UK, the film features several Revelstokians providing a look at life in Revelstoke. Cameron Hall, director, said he wanted to make a ski film that wasn’t about skiing.

The first cut of the film was shown at the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre in January 2020 and the final film premiered internationally yesterday, Oct. 4, 2020.

Though not part of the original plan, Holmlands has also created nine web episodes, spending a little more time with each person, that will be released daily starting Oct. 12.

They can be watched on Youtube.

READ MORE: UK film company comes to Revelstoke to tell stories inspired by adventure

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Entertainmentfilm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Summerland music promoter wins national award

Just Posted

Interior Health reports 13 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Two new cases are linked to an outbreak at a Kelowna church

Revelstoke propane users to be charged natural gas rates

FortisBC received approval from the BC Utilities Commission for the change

The Revelstoke Diaries now available to watch online

Watch the film made by UK production company Holmlands that features Revelstokians

Three candidates on Columbia River Revelstoke ballots

Representatives from BC’s Green, Liberal and NDP will be vying for the MLA job

Liam’s Lowdown: Consider investing in your local newspaper

Just in the first four months of 2020, 28 newspapers closed permanently in Canada

Weekend sees 358 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in B.C.

There have been 9,739 test-positive cases in B.C. since January

Trudeau tested negative for COVID in August after feeling throat ‘tickle’

A written statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said Trudeau’s results came back Aug. 28

Shuswap toddler takes SUV for a not-so-joyful ride

Mother dragged trying to rescue child, RCMP report neither injured

1,500 pounds of apples donated to South Okanagan schools

An apple a day…

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Permanent protest camp established near Trans Mountain work site in Kamloops

The sole goal of the encampment is to stop the pipeline twinning project, organizers say

Vernon skate park assault leads to arrest

Teen hospitalized, 18-year-old woman arrested after altercation

Anti-mask protest at Kelowna schools ‘disappointing,’ says superintendent

‘We live in a country where people have a right to free speech — that’s why we educate them’ - SD23 superintendent

B.C. CDC releases Thanksgiving, Halloween tips for COVID-safe fall celebrations

People who are quarantined or self-isolating are being told to leave their houses dark

Most Read