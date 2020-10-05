The Revelstoke Diaries now available to watch online

Watch the film made by UK production company Holmlands that features Revelstokians

Greg Hill and Izzy Lynch were two of the Revelstokians to be featured in Holmlands’ film The Revelstoke Diaries, directed by Cameron Hall. (Matt Grayson)

Did you miss the premier of The Revelstoke Diaries in January? You can now watch it online.

Created by Holmlands Productions, from the UK, the film features several Revelstokians providing a look at life in Revelstoke. Cameron Hall, director, said he wanted to make a ski film that wasn’t about skiing.

The first cut of the film was shown at the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre in January 2020 and the final film premiered internationally yesterday, Oct. 4, 2020.

Though not part of the original plan, Holmlands has also created nine web episodes, spending a little more time with each person, that will be released daily starting Oct. 12.

They can be watched on Youtube.

READ MORE: UK film company comes to Revelstoke to tell stories inspired by adventure

