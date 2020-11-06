The Revelstoke Project coming back to the stage

Lucas Myers’ is reviving The Revelstoke Project.

Coming live to the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre on Nov. 27 and 28, as part of the Revy. Live series, the one-man-show features snippets of life in Revelstoke from different characters you might see around town.

Myers created the show back in 2016 at the behest of the arts council. He recalled the council was interested in Revelstoke’s transition from a working class town to a resort town, saying at the time it was a community in flux.

He had never done anything like it before, calling the process journalistic theatre.

He interviewed people around town, keying in on local knowledge such as when to avoid shopping at the grocery store because it is too busy as well as how often the filters at the Revelstoke Aquatic Centre’s hot tub need to be changed.

Prior to the upcoming performance, Myers said he intends on spending time around town, looking for new material to keep the show fresh.

This will be Myers’ second time on stage since shows were cancelled due to the pandemic.

He said he is very much looking forward to performing again, even if it is only for an audience of 45 people.

To buy tickets for the show go to artsrevelstoke.tickit.ca/events/10327-revy-live-the-revelstoke-project-by-lucas-meyers

The show will also be live streamed.

