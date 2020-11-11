Powerhouse Theatre in Vernon is back with two shows announced for December 2020. (File photo)

Powerhouse Theatre in Vernon is back with two shows announced for December 2020. (File photo)

The show will go on at Okanagan’s Powerhouse Theatre

The theatre is back with two shows in December after closing for fall due to pandemic

Vernon’s Powerhouse Theatre will be back in action before the year is up.

After clearing its slate for the fall season the first time in its 57 years due to the pandemic, the historic theatre has announced two shows slated for December.

“The Powerhouse Theatre has worked diligently in the face of adversary to provide a safe and enjoyable evening for up to 50 theatre-goers per evening,” said Jacs Spence, communications director for Powerhouse.

Beginning Dec. 3, the theatre will host a showing of A Night of One Acts. The evening begins with The Gift From The Sea, written and directed by Cara Nunn. On the dawn of her 21st birthday, the Selkie child embarks on an epic journey to discover her roots and feel the embrace of a mother’s love. This story of redemption and connection is brought to life with full-face masks and larger than life puppets. Tickets for the show are $20.

On the same ticket, Powerhouse Theatre will also showcase the one-act Change of Heart.

Written by Michael Poirier and directed by Emily Macarthur, the play tells the tale of Mary and Kathy Lithgow, two spinster sisters who still live together in the inherited home where they were both born. Mary has always taken on the responsibility of managing their finances, and neither has ever wanted for anything. Kathy has never questioned Mary’s role but wonders, just how big is their fortune?

Just in time for Christmas, the theatre will host a staged reading of Charles Dickens’ classic Christmas novella A Christmas Carol, performed by Jackson Mace, Bob Oldfield, Eileen Podanowski, and Paul Rossetti on Dec. 16.

In keeping with the theme of the Dickens classic, tickets will be $10, available at TicketSeller, and audience members are encouraged to donate at the theatre to a worthy cause, or bring food items in for the food bank.

Tickets are available at www.powerhousetheatre.net.

Theater

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Greta Thunberg on 2 very surreal years of protest and fame
Next story
Virtual Okanagan exhibit remembers

Just Posted

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison. (File photo)
Remembrance Day: Let’s always be thankful-Morrison

Revelstoke’s MP writes about Remembrance Day

The cenotaph was built in 1923 to commemorate the World War I casualties from Revelstoke and district. The World War II plaque was added after the end of that war. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 4234)
Remembrance Day: Let us pause to remember-Cathy English

A glimpse into Revelstoke’s role in the wars

RCMP officers ended a pursuit Nov. 9, 2020 using a spike belt near Revelstoke. (Black Press - file photo)
Police pursuit ends with spike belt near Revelstoke

The immobilized vehicle fails to stop for police near Salmon Arm before racing east

File
One person dead after morning crash with semi truck near Golden

The road is expected to stay closed until this evening

The COVID-19 testing site at the Vernon Urgent and Primary Care Centre has moved to the Vernon Health Centre at 1440-14th Ave. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Interior Health discourages non-essential travel following spike in COVID-19 cases

Provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry recently issued regional orders for Vancouver Coastal and Fraser Health

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records another 525 COVID-19 cases, three deaths

Urban restrictions aimed at bending curve back down

(Mixed Up Productions)
Okanagan-raised artist normalizes being “other” in new film

“Mixed Up” debuts on Wednesday, Nov. 11

Detail from World Wars Mural by Michelle Loughery located at 3202 32nd St. (Greater Vernon Museum and Archives photo)
Virtual Okanagan exhibit remembers

Museum provides online place to honour those from the North Okanagan who served Canada

94-year-old Kelowna Veteran and retired reverend, Dick Fletcher sits in his living room, reminiscing about his time in the military. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
‘Peace is the most important thing we have’: Okanagan WWII veteran reflects

Dick Fletcher is one of two remaining Second World War veterans in Kelowna

Powerhouse Theatre in Vernon is back with two shows announced for December 2020. (File photo)
The show will go on at Okanagan’s Powerhouse Theatre

The theatre is back with two shows in December after closing for fall due to pandemic

Salmon Arm’s Shirley Pilcher, a resident at Mount Ida Mews, poses in this image for her poem, Escape. (Contributed)
Confined by COVID-19: Shuswap senior reflects on loneliness in lockdown

Shirley Pilcher’s latest poetry books inspired by caring staff and challenges of pandemic

Bastion in the Winter is one of Salmon Arm photographer/digital artist John Berger’s prints that people can take home in puzzle form. (Shuswap Photo Craft image)
Salmon Arm photographer offers way to own not just one, but 1,000 pieces of the Shuswap

Westgate Art Gallery owner John Berger turns his landscapes into colourful puzzles

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Summerland’s Remembrance Day ceremonies have provided people with the opportunity to consider the sacrifices made by those who served during times of war. (Summerland Review file photo)
Many veterans have repeated messages about the importance of preventing another war

There’s a picture in our files at the Summerland Review showing a… Continue reading

Most Read