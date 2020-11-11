The show will go on at Okanagan’s Powerhouse Theatre

The theatre is back with two shows in December after closing for fall due to pandemic

Powerhouse Theatre in Vernon is back with two shows announced for December 2020. (File photo)

Vernon’s Powerhouse Theatre will be back in action before the year is up.

After clearing its slate for the fall season the first time in its 57 years due to the pandemic, the historic theatre has announced two shows slated for December.

“The Powerhouse Theatre has worked diligently in the face of adversary to provide a safe and enjoyable evening for up to 50 theatre-goers per evening,” said Jacs Spence, communications director for Powerhouse.

Beginning Dec. 3, the theatre will host a showing of A Night of One Acts. The evening begins with The Gift From The Sea, written and directed by Cara Nunn. On the dawn of her 21st birthday, the Selkie child embarks on an epic journey to discover her roots and feel the embrace of a mother’s love. This story of redemption and connection is brought to life with full-face masks and larger than life puppets. Tickets for the show are $20.

On the same ticket, Powerhouse Theatre will also showcase the one-act Change of Heart.

Written by Michael Poirier and directed by Emily Macarthur, the play tells the tale of Mary and Kathy Lithgow, two spinster sisters who still live together in the inherited home where they were both born. Mary has always taken on the responsibility of managing their finances, and neither has ever wanted for anything. Kathy has never questioned Mary’s role but wonders, just how big is their fortune?

Just in time for Christmas, the theatre will host a staged reading of Charles Dickens’ classic Christmas novella A Christmas Carol, performed by Jackson Mace, Bob Oldfield, Eileen Podanowski, and Paul Rossetti on Dec. 16.

In keeping with the theme of the Dickens classic, tickets will be $10, available at TicketSeller, and audience members are encouraged to donate at the theatre to a worthy cause, or bring food items in for the food bank.

Tickets are available at www.powerhousetheatre.net.

Theater