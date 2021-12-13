‘There’s no place like home’: Ballet returns to the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre

Skye Cawthorne as Toto, Loren Morabito as Dorothy, Emily Hunt as The Scarecrow and Violet Ryga as The Tin Man skip off down the yellow brick road in The STUDIO’s ballet The Wizard of Oz. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

The STUDIO’s ballet The Wizard of Oz was on stage at the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre Dec. 11 and 12. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Dorothy and Toto are swept away in a tornado. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

The STUDIO’s pointe dancers, Emily Hunt, Taylor Jarvis, Loren Morabito, Alexa Powell and Maia Zinselmeyer danced to Over the Rainbow. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)

Glina arrived in a bubble with an entourage of good witches: Olivia Balwin-Verdiel, Saorise Balfour, Evelyn Cherry, Ashlee Choi, Chloe Embury, Harlow Hedley, Zahra McPhedran, Madeleine Savill, Zoe Steurer and Brooklyn Stevenson. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Glina arrived in a bubble with an entourage of good witches: Olivia Balwin-Verdiel, Saorise Balfour, Evelyn Cherry, Ashlee Choi, Chloe Embury, Harlow Hedley, Zahra McPhedran, Madeleine Savill, Zoe Steurer and Brooklyn Stevenson. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

The Munchkins on Saturday included: Jolie Astra, Nyah Borchers, Zelda Critchlow, Taylor Doty, Shae Hunter, Willow McPhedran, Josephine Kollman, Blue Munro, Haileigh Northway, Shae Payne, Cedar Pitz, Reece Robinson, Bella Romeo, Aspen Salazar, Mia Streuer and Sloane Sudbury. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)

Taylor Jarvis danced as Glinda, Lux Gardiner played the Mayor of Munchkinland and Loren Morabito played Dorothy. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)

The Munchkins on Saturday included: Jolie Astra, Nyah Borchers, Zelda Critchlow, Taylor Doty, Shae Hunter, Willow McPhedran, Josephine Kollman, Blue Munro, Haileigh Northway, Shae Payne, Cedar Pitz, Reece Robinson, Bella Romeo, Aspen Salazar, Mia Streuer and Sloane Sudbury. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review) The Munchkins on Saturday included: Jolie Astra, Nyah Borchers, Zelda Critchlow, Taylor Doty, Shae Hunter, Willow McPhedran, Josephine Kollman, Blue Munro, Haileigh Northway, Shae Payne, Cedar Pitz, Reece Robinson, Bella Romeo, Aspen Salazar, Mia Streuer and Sloane Sudbury. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)

Level 1 Ballet performed The Ruby Slippers. The dancers included: Ellery Adam, Elle Astra, Zoey Bafaro, Kacey Duthie, Gabriella Forest, Tori Hunter, Kadence McKay, Emmersyn McKinnon, Macy McStay, Luxy Rose Peck, Eve Scheiber and Harlo Stone. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)

Lux Gardiner played the mayor of Munchkinland. Emmersyn McKinnon and Elle Astra played the munchkins. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)

Here Comes the Yellow Brick Road was performed by Markley Anchikoski, Autumn Baechler, Skye Cathorne, Sienna Honig and Carline Simm. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)

Emily Hunt played the scarecrow and Loren Morabito played Dorothy. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)

Level 4 ballet performed Blackbirds. The dancers included: Étienne Cyr, Lux Gardiner, Danica Kernaghan, Pernilla MacDonald, Micayla MacIntosh, Hudsyn McKinnon, Olivia Morabito, Lily Schott and Phoebe Werner. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)

B.C.’s premier has been largely out of sight for the past few weeks as he battles a throat cancer diagnosis but he made a brief appearance at the BC NDP’s virtual convention on Saturday (Dec. 12) to offer an update on his condition and the party’s plans.

Natalia Morrone played the wicked witch of the west. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)

Natalia Morrone played the wicked witch of the west. The Winkies were played by Suri Stewardson, Marley Anchikoski and Caroline Simm. The Jitterbug monkeys were played by Permilla MacDonald, Olivia Morabito and Hudsyn McKinnon. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)

Poppies was performed by Senior Certificate Ballet, including: Emily Hunt, Taylor Jarvis, Loren Morabito, Alexa Powell, Pearl Pratico and Maia Zinselmeyer. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)

Merry Old Land of Oz was performed by Avery Cochrane, Rachel Grabinsky, Emma Mair, Natalia Morrone, Emma-Scarlett Purcell, Violet Ryga, Suri Stewardson and Miya Voykin. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)

Dorothy and the others go through the door to Oz. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)

The lion was played by Emma Mair. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)

The STUDIO put on the ballet The Wizard of Oz, Dec. 11 and 12, 2021. It was the new business’ first production. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)

Sienna Honig played The Wizard. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)

Dorothy was taken away by Jitterbugs. They were played by Helena Argue, Colton Armstrong, Lea Lou Bergeron, Asha Brown, Hazel Brown, Aleigha Hascarl, Marley Kennedy, Saorise McLafferty, Kiva Myhal and Kestrel Salazar. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)

March of the Winkies was performed by Marley Anchikoski, Pernilla MacDonald, Hudsyn McKinnon, Olivia Morabito, Natalia Morrone, Caroline Simm and Suri Stewardson. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review) March of the Winkies was performed by Marley Anchikoski, Pernilla MacDonald, Hudsyn McKinnon, Olivia Morabito, Natalia Morrone, Caroline Simm and Suri Stewardson. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)

The scarecrow, tinman and lion defeat the wicked witch. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)