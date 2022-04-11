Three Days Grace returns to South Okanagan in November

The band’s Outsider Tour stopped at the SOEC in 2018

Critically-acclaimed Canadian band Three Days Grace will be returning to the South Okanagan on Nov. 10.

The Explosions Tour is in support of their upcoming seventh full-length studio album from the multi-platinum band.

Tickets for Penticton’s show will go on sale this Thursday, April 14, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online at valleyfirsttix.com or in person at the Valley First Box Office at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton.

When the tour arrives in Penticton, Three Days Grace will be joined by special guest bands the Standstills and the Warning.

This will be the second album tour for Three Days Grace to come to Penticton’s SOEC after the Outsider Tour rocked the stage in 2018.

To kick off the tour announcement, the band shared the music video for the song Lifetime off of the upcoming album.

The music video was filmed in the town of Mayfield, KY, which was devastated on December 10th, 2021 when an EF4 tornado tore through Western Kentucky.

Guitarist Barry Stock lives in the area and the band taped the music video in the town to raise awareness and funds to help them rebuild.

“Lifetime is about loss. It also speaks to the human condition to push forward and put one foot in front of the other even when you wake up and your world is turned upside down,” the band shared in a press release. “The Mayfield community has shown hope and resilience in the face of unimaginable devastation. When we discussed how we wanted to visually portray this song the story of Mayfield immediately came up.”

In 2015, Human marked the group’s second straight #1 slot on the Billboard Top Hard Rock Albums Chart.

