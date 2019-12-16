Three nights of live music this weekend at Traverse

The Steadies will be playing Traverse in Revelstoke on Saturday, Dec. 21. (Photo via Facebook)

Andy Siegel

Special to the Review

This week at Traverse there’s three nights in a row of live music.

Thursday there’s no cover charge for Trivia night which will be followed by Vernon rock band The Noble Crew taking the stage playing your favourite songs.

With a set list full of rock, country and top 40 hits this local British Columbia bands goal is to entertain and have everyone dancing and singing.

Friday night space disco DJ’s Naturalist takes the stage to keep the music going.

These are just a couple of music loving brothers from Fernie who spin house tunes and won Kootenay Music Awards Artist Of The Year 2019.

Their influences are Neighbour, Maribou State, Pedestrian, Technimatic and SkiiTour. There’s no cover charge before 11 p.m. after that it’s $10.

Saturday with no cover charge all evening The Steadies roll through Revelstoke on their Tiro De Leone 2019 album release tour, these guys aren’t invited to the party—-they are the party!

This high-energy Canadian power trio mixes pop-rock with world-beat, funk and reggae, creating a sound they’ve dubbed, ‘island-rock’.

The Western Canada based group performs over one hundred festivals and clubs internationally every year and have the unique ability to appeal to diverse audiences of all ages, genders, races, and genres.

The Steadies also have an abundance of experience and pedigree. as frontman Earl Pereira is a three-time JUNO Award Nominee, nine-Time WCMA winner, and has toured opening for music icons The Rolling Stones, The Roots, The Tragically Hip while talented drummer/studio engineer Kurtis Schultz, mixes the band’s world-class recordings.

After the announcement of guitarist Jesse James Clark joining the group in September 2018, the newly formed trio headed overseas for their first European tour across Italy, Austria, and Germany.

By the end of year, The Steadies had received a wave of international press including features on TMZ, Hollywood.com, Stuff New Zealand, CBC, Metro UK after a video went viral of Riverdale star KJ Apa (Archie Andrews) jamming with the band at their show in Vancouver. With that momentum heading into 2019, The Steadies continued with recording their new album Tiro De Leone, which was released in November 2019.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.