Three shows at Traverse this weekend

To help celebrate Welcome Week and the opening of Revelstoke Mountain Resort, Traverse nightclub downtown has three great events going on Thursday through Saturday.

Thursday night Cymatic Grounds presents Pender Street Steppers from Vancouver coming to town for their first performance.

Long-time DJ’s and label bosses, their style ranges from hazy house music to disco-dub breaks sure to take you on a vinyl-fueled dance floor adventure.

First up before them to get the show going is Cymatic Grounds DJ Jungle Murray.

Cymatic Grounds is a local not for profit that makes sound becomes visible producing immersive events combining electronic music and visual arts.

This is a Welcome Week event and will include an info booth supported by Revelstoke’s Harm Reduction team.

Doors open at 9:30 p.m. tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door, they can be purchased by visiting the event page on Facebook.

On Friday night Jodie B with Nique Blue and Makemdef of Chuurch take the stage.

Jodie B is a live loop performer, multi-instrumentalist and producer, performing as both a solo artist and as a duo with her sister crafting a seamless blend of electro-soul.

She performs with her guitar, violin, bass, harmonicas, synths, vocals, and electronic drums, while her sister Nique Bruce specializes in saxophone, mandolin and harmonizing vocals.

In summer of 2019, Jodie B released two singles (Game Of Fools and Face Yourself) promoting the singles at festivals Evolve and Shambhala.

In addition a collaborative EP featuring Calgary artist and producer, Rachel Geek, is set to be released in early 2020.

Makemdef of Chuurch and Jodie B have also been creating new music with a darker twist to the lean bass/electro-soul duo. Jodie B has released over 10 singles since 2015 including Long Ride, The Wolf, Daughter, The Judge, Words, Keep Going, JP, and her live set from Shambhala Music Festival in 2017 (all self-produced).

With a strong fan base out of Calgary, Jodie B is also establishing her career and communities in both Kelowna and Toronto. Her mission is to keep live performance and live instruments in the electronic music scene.

Saturday night, to top off the weekend celebration, you won’t want to miss local iconic snowboarders Wasted Youth premiere event of their new movie Wast3d with live performances by Blacked Out and The Corps, legendary punk bands from Vancouver.

Blacked Out is a technical three piece thrashy melodic punk band that’s four old friends who got together to play music they would have been stoked on when they were teenagers in the 90s, it’s a solid mix of skate-punk and thrash.

The Corps are a four piece punk band that is similar to listening and watching a comic book come to life with a unique high energy sound, they have played many festivals throughout British Columbia such as the Squamish Punk Fest and Roots to the Boundary Festival last summer.

Wasted Youth is a crew of local Revelstoke misfit friends that are about making snowboard films and clothing inspired by the raw culture of core shredding.

Their passion for being in the mountains is as strong their our love of the party afterwards.

The groups dedication continues to grow and so does the following of people who can relate to what they stand for.

If you ride the gnarly zones at Revelstoke Mountain Resort and the backcountry in the area you’ve no doubt seen the crew shredding the park, deep pow and super steeps, dropping huge airs while destroying the local terrain.

Doors for this event open at 8 p.m. and tickets for this event are $10 at the door.

