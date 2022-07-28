Train Wreck Comedy partners with Kelowna Actors Studio for August show

The Train Wreck comedy show is coming to the Kelowna Actors Studio Aug. 12 and 13. (Photo from Unsplash)

Train Wreck comedy teams up with Kelowna Actors Studio to bring its laughs to a unique location in August.

“The real winners will be the audience,” said Rob Balsdon of Train Wreck comedy.

Paul Myrehaug and Scott Dumas will perform at the event. With almost 20 years of experience behind him and performances in more than 40 countries, Myrehaug is a seasoned Canadian stand-up comedian who’s earned several awards. For his part, Dumas –who’s from Canmore, AB– can be heard regularly on Sirius XM radio and has toured across the country.

Partnering with the Kelowna Actors Studio was “pretty much a dream come true,” said Balsdon. The show’s location will be a “great fit for everyone,” he says.

The event makes use of a unique local space that the Kelowna Actors Studio was happy to offer.

“We are very excited to be teaming up with Train Wreck Comedy to utilize our venue in another way that we believe will be a hit with the community,” said Nate Flavel, who’s the executive producer t the Kelowna Actors Studio.

There will be two back-to-back shows on Aug. 12 and 13. Tickets are available now on the Kelowna Actors Studio and Train Wreck Comedy websites.

