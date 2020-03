The 10th-anniversary show was held at O’Flannigans Pub on Mar. 10

Trainwreck Comedy celebrated a decade of laughs on Tuesday, Mar. 10. with an open mic comedy night at O’Flannigan’s Pub in Kelowna.

The first-ever open mic night was held ten years ago at O’Flannigan’s and has since grown immensely, becoming the Okanagan’s premier stand-up comedy show with venues in Penticton, West Kelowna, Vernon and Big White all hosting the show.

Here is an interview with Trainwreck Comedy owner Rob Balsdon and a recap of the show.

