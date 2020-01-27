Tribute hails Holly at North Okanagan Winter Dance Party

Nearly 61 years since the plane crash that claimed some of the greatest rock and roll performers of their time, and some of the legendary music will live on in Lumby.
Feb. 3, 1959 was “The Day the Music Died,” with J.P. Richardson (The Big Bopper), Richard Valenzuela (Ritchie Valens), Charles Hardin (Buddy Holly), and pilot Roger Peterson.
But come Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 and the sounds of at least one of these legends will come back to life with a Buddy Holly Tribute at the Whitevalley Community Centre.
Dustin Schmauder, Manfred Harter and Nathan Fadden present the Winter Dance Party from 7-10 p.m. The evening will be based on a series of performances that were held in 1959 known as the Winter Dance Party when Holly, Valens, and the others went on tour together during the cold winter days and nights which ended tragically on that snowy evening of 1959.
Joining this trio will be guest performers April Sheehan, Manfred’s Guitar, Gord Wilson, and Joost and the Wolf, adding their musical talents to the night. Hosted by the Monashee Arts Council in Lumby, tickets to the Winter Dance Party are $20 and available at the Snac Shac and The Village Gallery in Lumby. Tickets will also be available at the door on the night of the event.
“A lot of music for 20 bucks,” said Harter, a seasoned musician who is eager to have 17-year-old Seaton drummer Fadden join him and 35-year-old bass player Schmauder join him for the show.
Schmauder is a long-time friend and former guitar student of Harter, who took the advice to dust off the upright bass in the basement and help to launch a long overdue act of necessity.
Fadden plays drums for the jazz and concert bands at W. L. Seaton as well as the lead guitar, vocalist and song writer for the pop punk band Knu Punk.
@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here