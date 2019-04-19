Trombone player who recorded with Aerosmith plays Okanagan show

Bob Rogers Quintet plays Vernon Jazz Club April 20

The Bob Rogers Quintet will be onstage at the Vernon Jazz Club (3000-31 Street) on Saturday, April 20. (Submitted Photo)

Not to toot his own horn, but Bob Rogers is a pretty big deal.

One of Canada’s finest trombonists, the Okanagan musician started playing trombone at the age of 10.

Studies at Humber College, the University of British Columbia and Northwestern University in Chicago garnered him Bachelor and Masters degrees in trombone performance. For several years Rogers worked in Vancouver as an in demand session and freelance musician, performing with artists such as Natalie Cole, the O’Jays, the Temptaions, and the Vancouver and Victoria Symphonies and Operas. He also recorded with the Vancouver Ensemble of Jazz Improvisation, the West Coast Jazz Orchestra, Aerosmith, Charlotte Diamond and the Payolas, as well as on numerous film and television soundtracks.

In 1993 Bob re-located to the mountain town of Revelstoke where he has taught music for the past twelve years, as well as remaining active as a performer. He is a regular member of the Okanagan, Kamloops and Cranbrook Symphony Orchestras, as well as the leader of the Bob Rogers Jazz Trio, which has performed to great acclaim at festivals and venues in Vernon, Kamloops, Panorama Resort and Revelstoke.

The Bob Rogers Quintet, consisting of Rogers on trombone, Rick Lindgard (sax), Jordan Dick (guitar), Shannon Sternoff (bass), and Trevor Wallach (drums), draws on their diverse and eclectic backgrounds to play a wide variety of jazz styles, from swing and classic jazz standards to funk and rock fusion.

The Quintet will be onstage at the Vernon Jazz Club (3000-31 St.) on Saturday, April 20, at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7:15 p.m. Cash bar only on site. Tickets $20 online at vernonjazz.com and at sponsor, Expressions of Time (2901-30 Ave.), with a $5 rebate at the gig for VJS members.

