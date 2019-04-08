UBC Okanagan visual arts students to present Strangely Familiar

The art exhibition will feature artists from the graduating class

UBC Okanagan student Sarah Polak works in her studio preparing for the upcoming Bachelor of Fine Arts grad exhibition. photo: Contributed

UBC Okanagan’s Bachelor of Fine Arts, visual arts students will host their annual graduation art exhibition this month.

The exhibition, called Strangely Familiar will run from April 11 to 23 on campus in the Creative and Critical Studies building, which will be transformed into an exhibition space. The show will highlight a range of the best works created by 20 emerging artists in the Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies.

Strangely Familiar includes a wide variety of artists’ works including sculpture, photography, drawing, painting, digital media and printmaking. Many of the students are working with themes of connection to place and technology.

READ MORE: Safe recycled waste materials are being used by local artists to create art

READ MORE: ‘They have children they are trying to feed with art’: musicians ask for city’s help as venues close down

“Creating the work for this exhibition is undoubtedly one of the hardest parts of the BFA program, but also one of the most rewarding,” said Visual Arts professor Katherine Pickering.

“Behind the scenes, this exhibition requires an enormous amount of research, project development and critical feedback. We’re really excited for all this hard work and dedication to come to fruition in this final show.”

READ MORE: First Nations public art piece stolen in Nanaimo

READ MORE: New exhibition opens at Kelowna Art Gallery

The closing reception will be open to the public, Thursday, April 18 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will feature music, food and wine and beverages from local wineries and breweries.

The show is free and open to the public from April 11 to 23, open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., excluding Good Friday and Easter Monday.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.