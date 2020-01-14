UK film company comes to Revelstoke to tell stories inspired by adventure

The film features 10 Revelstoke residents and premiers Jan. 24

Last month, Cameron Hall came to Revelstoke to make a ski film that wasn’t about skiing.

“I love ski movies, I think they are fantastic, but they have a similar sort of feel to them year on year, where a lot of it is about the beautiful aesthetics of powder skiing, with an excellent soundtrack, but maybe you don’t always get to really know the athletes and people in them,” said Hall, who is the founder and director of Holmlands.

In a previous life Hall worked as a ski instructor in Whistler, and visited Revelstoke on a powder highway trip.

“The town is something that feels more genuine and authentic than a lot of other ski destinations which are maybe a little more purpose built,” he said.

So, last summer, when brainstorming Holmlands’ next project, Hall thought of Revelstoke.

“Let’s get under the skin of a town,” he said.

Matt Cameron is the director of the The Revelstoke Diaries, which is premiering on Jan. 24 in Revelstoke. (Matt Grayson)

The Revelstoke Diaries was shot over ten days in December and features 10 different Revelstokians. To give the film more of a local connection, he interviewed only Canadians. Originally intending to dive deeply into three stories, the project changed.

“There was such a wealth of interest from different people in different backgrounds, we thought well, rather than go in depth on three stories, let’s tell more stories and give more of a spotlight to different people,” he said.

The film, premiering in Revelstoke on Jan. 24, features Chris Pawlitsky, Greg Hill, Izzy Lynch, Bill Pollock, Kelsey Adam, Mark Baron, Shred Kelly, Leah Allison, Kristy Whale and Faron Ling. Hall worked on the project with Rich Houghton and Matt Grayson.

Hall said that premiering the film this winter wasn’t in the initial plans, but he didn’t feel good about making a movie about Revelstoke and not showing it here first.

“We are the creators of the project but it almost stops becoming our film once it is released and it belongs to the audience,” Hall said.

He is hopeful that the film will be something the people of Revelstoke feel belongs to them, something they will be proud to share with the wider world.

Holmlands will launch the film in the UK at the beginning of next winter.

Tickets for the Jan. 24 event are available on eventbrite.

 

@JDoll_Revy
jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Matt Grayson did the photography for The Revelstoke Diaries. (Matt Grayson)

Rich Houghton filmed and edited The Revelstoke Diaries. (Matt Grayson)

Previous story
Enderby students step up stage presence for Shrek
Next story
Baby, it’s cold inside North Okanagan senior centre

Just Posted

UK film company comes to Revelstoke to tell stories inspired by adventure

The film features 10 Revelstoke residents and premiers Jan. 24

Shuswap-Okanagan highways contractor has ‘zero tolerance’ for abuse

Statement comes after heavy winter storms hit region

More snow for Revelstoke

Minus 28 with windchill

Revelstoke athletes finish top five in all events at Freeride World Qualifiers

International Freeskiers and Snowboarders Association held their two-star and four-star Freeride World… Continue reading

RSS performing Dorothy in Wonderland this week

The shows are Jan. 14 and 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Universities across Canada to hold moment of silence for Iran plane crash victims

57 Canadians were killed when Iran shot down the plain

Baby, it’s cold inside North Okanagan senior centre

Furnace fundraising campaign kicks off to replace 34-year-old klunker

School buses cancelled again in Cariboo, where coldest place in B.C. hits -48 C

Buses are cancelled for a second day for kids in Williams Lake, 100 Mile and Quesnel

Sea-to-Sky Gondola to reopen on Valentine’s Day, after vandalism forced it shut

The cable that carries the Squamish-area gondola was cut in August

Australian identified as passenger who died on Vancouver flight diverted to Honolulu

The 38-year-old was on the Air Canada flight with his wife, another family member and five children

B.C. advocacy group ‘optimistic’ 2020 provincial budget will fund free birth control

‘This is a policy that B.C. voters want,’ says one AccessBC co-founder

RCMP set up checkpoint, give workers access to northern B.C. LNG pipeline

Premier says Coastal GasLink project will proceed despite opposition

Premier says he’s excited about Harry and Meghan possibly moving to B.C.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent the holidays at a secluded beachfront villa near Victoria

Iran announces arrests in plane crash as Canada, allies eye London meeting

The victims included 82 Iranians, 57 Canadians, 11 Ukrainians and nationals of Sweden, Afghanistan, Germany

Most Read