Celebrated Canadian folk singer Valdy helped Roots and Blues volunteers take down some heavy fence panels the morning after the festival was over. (Photo Contributed)

Valdy gives volunteers a hand after Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival

Celebrated Canadian singer pitched in alongside starstruck clean-up crew

Celebrated Canadian folk singer and Order of Canada recipient Valdy left a positive impression at this year’s Roots and Blues, and not just for his Main Stage performance.

As entertaining as Valdy was, it was his actions the day after the event that truly impressed a pair of festival volunteers.

Read More: New attractions, rides and more lined up for Salmon Arm Fair

Read More: In Photos: Sunday acts cap off Roots and Blues

Volunteers Randy and Gwen Brillon were manning the merch tent, waiting for artists to come collect their remaining CDs, T-Shirts and other items for sale, when Valdy stopped in to collect his wares.

Near the merch tent, a lone volunteer was struggling to move heavy metal fence panels.

“As we were standing there, this girl was out front working on trying to take this fence down by herself,” Gwen said. “(Valdy) said, ‘there’s no way she can take that down herself – she needs someone on the other end,’ so away he went.”

Valdy and the Brillons spent about half an hour assisting the volunteer with taking down and stacking the lengths of fencing.

Read More: Sunday transit service getting closer to reality for Salmon Arm

Read More: Kayaks, paddleboards stolen from tenants at Shuswap resort

Randy said the volunteer Valdy helped was delighted as she had enjoyed his performance and even purchased one of his CDs.

“She couldn’t believe it – she was overwhelmed,” Randy added. “We thought that was pretty cool of him to do that.”

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Latino-American rock ‘n’ roll band The Mavericks coming to the Okanagan

Just Posted

Black bear kills donkey in Revelstoke, put down by RCMP

Conservation Officer says once they attack livestock they are a danger to the public

Alberta woman dies in motorcycle accident in Revelstoke

RCMP say an SUV turned left in front of the motorcycle

High 30 for Revelstoke today

Roads and weather conditions

Balu Pass closed in Glacier National Park

The National Park is east of Revelstoke on Highway 1

Junior B hockey starts again later this month, how are the Doug Birk teams looking?

The Grizzlies are defending KIJHL and provincial champions and hoping to repeat the wins this year

Memorial grows for teen who drowned in Okanagan Lake

Jaxsn Cahill drowned at Gellatly Bay Park in West Kelowna on Aug. 17

Clean the house, prep for your next trip: Tips to nix the post-vacation blues

48 per cent of travellers are already stressed about ‘normal life’ while still on their trip

Valdy gives volunteers a hand after Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival

Celebrated Canadian singer pitched in alongside starstruck clean-up crew

Latino-American rock ‘n’ roll band The Mavericks coming to the Okanagan

Kelowna is the only B.C. stop on the band’s worldwide tour

More women may need breast cancer gene test, U.S. guidelines say

Recommendations aimed at women who’ve been treated for BRCA-related cancers and are now cancer-free

Couple could go to jail for taking 88 lbs. of Italian sand

Pair said they didn’t know it was illegal to take the sand, which is protected as a public good

‘Ghost bike’ memorial installed where Okanagan cyclist was killed by truck

Ernie Gabbs, 69, died at the corner of Dillworth Drive and Harvey Avenue in Kelowna on Aug. 12

Bodies of two missing Surrey men found near Ashcroft: RCMP

Ryan Provencher and Richard Scurr have been missing since July 17

Robbery tactic used on Salmon Arm senior not uncommon

RCMP advice comes after credit cards stolen in Walmart parking lot

Most Read