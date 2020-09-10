Vernon band daysormay drops new music video

Alt-rock trio garners more than 40K views on YouTube since release late August

Alt-rock band daysormay, founded in Vernon, released its new music video for Running on YouTube Aug. 20, 2020. (daysormay photo)

Alternative rock trio, daysormay, who had their start in Vernon, released a new music video and in only three weeks have garnered more than 40,000 plays on YouTube.

Bandmates Carson and Nolan Bassett and singer Aidan Andrews uploaded Running to the streaming channel Thursday, Aug. 20, and fans of AJR (Sober Up), Kelowna’s own We Are the City, the Zolas, Passion Pit, twenty one pilots and the like should tune in and try a taste.

The new track is an introspective, self-audit that asks the hard questions resulting in unexpected answers.

Inspired by the works of Phoenix, Glass Animals and Portugal, the twin brothers-slash-rhythm section and singer Andrews are finding their space in the blossoming modern alternative music scene and they have the online followers to show for it.

Although COVID-19 has put a full stop to live performances, daysormay, which translates to “from now on”, have shared the stage with Cold War Kids, Tessa Violet, Peach Pit, Walk off the Earth and the Arkells. They have also had slots on international stages in Germany, England and a U.S. tour.

The trio, who grew up in Vernon, are now in their 20s and call Vancouver home.

