Vernon instructors Restore TV stars’ dance moves

Rust Valley Restorers compete in Dancing with the Shuswap Stars on air

Avery Shoaf (left) and Mike Hall of History Channel Canada’s Rust Valley Restorers taking lessons with City Dance Okanagan ahead of Dancing with the Shuswap Stars. (Contributed)

The stars of Shuswap-based TV series Rust Valley Restorers don’t typically offer viewers the most graceful style of entertainment, but in last week’s episode they proved they can do a lot more than pull gems out of junkyards.

The show stars Mike Hall, an “eccentric entrepreneur, rust collector and hippy capitalist,” as described by the History Channel online. Avery Shoaf, his “lovable right-hand man,” is best described by his nickname: Muscle Car MacGyver.

On Thursday, Jan. 30, the penultimate episode of the show’s second season aired on History Channel Canada. Mixed in with the regular car restoration content was Hall and Shoaf’s appearance on the fourth-annual Dancing with the Shuswap Stars.

As Heather Stranks of Vernon’s City Dance Okanagan explained, the two local celebrities were invited to participate in the annual charity dance competition that took place on Nov. 22, 2019.

“They agreed to dance, and it sort of evolved into becoming part of their show,” Stranks said.

Stranks said the two car experts were noticeably out of place at first, but being natural entertainers when they first set foot in the City Dance studio, but they were committed to putting in a good routine.

“They came in knowing nothing about dancing and were really fish out of water at that point, but they worked really hard and they practiced on their own a little bit in their shop,” she said.

“They actually took it very seriously, worked hard and ended up with quite a fun routine.”

For fans of the show, Stranks can confirm the stars are their authentic selves behind the scene.

“What you see on camera is exactly what they are.”

A special fundraising event is planned for the finale of Season Two, which airs Thursday, Feb. 6, on History Channel Canada. The public is invited to Cascades Casino in Kamloops for a meet and greet with the Rust Bros. Proceeds go to the Kamloops Hospice Society.

“Mike is grateful to Kamloops Hospice and all they did for his mom at the end of last year,” communications consultant Sharron Warren said. “(He’s) so happy for the chance to try and give back in some small way.”

Doors open for the fundraising event at 6 p.m. and will feature a silent auction and door prizes with Rust Valley merchandise.

Season Two of Rust Valley Restorers is currently only available on History Channel Canada. Season One is streaming on Netflix.

Brendan Shykora