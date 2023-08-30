Vernon Winter Carnival tees up movie/games night in new venue

The Vernon Winter Carnival’s adult-only (19+) outdoor games night, barbecue and movie, featuring Happy Gilmore, has been re-scheduled to Mackie House in Coldstream Wednesday, Sept. 13. (Contributed)

In the wake of his recent passing, you can watch The Price is Right game show host Bob Barker’s most famous – if not only – movie scene outdoors in Coldstream.

You can catch Barker beat up Adam Sandler in the legendary golf movie Happy Gilmore, the focus of the Vernon Winter Carnival Society’s adult-only Grown Up Yard Games/Barbecue/Outdoor Movie Night.

The event for those 19 and over will now take place Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 5:30 p.m. at Mackie House in Coldstream.

The night, set to commemorate halfway to the 64th Vernon Winter Carnival in February 2024, was originally set for Thursday, Aug. 24, at Okanagan College but was cancelled because of wildfires in the Okanagan, and smoke in the North Okanagan air.

“We love how everyone is so understanding and helpful when an event gets cancelled at this time of year,” said Carnival executive director Kris Fuller. ”People come first and we can always figure out the events later. We’re so relieved that Vernon is once again safe and we are ready to enjoy our event on Sept. 13.”

Added Carnival board chairperson Laurell Cornell: “We love how our community pulls together in times of crisis, and are constantly grateful to see so many of our friends and family taking personal time to lend a hand and donate time, talent and resources, including our own Kris Fuller – she took three days off Carnival to be available to volunteer during the week.”

The Carnival has emailed ticket holders separately with the update.. and tickets are back on sale. Games will be held at 5:30 p.m. and the movie will start at 7:30 p.m. Bring chairs and blankets.

There is a concession and beverage garden on site, no outside drinks or food allowed.

Admission is $15 which includes entry, movie, one burger or smokie, (plant based options available) and games.

At the beverage garden, beer/cider will be available for $5, wine will be $7 and there will be non-alcoholic drinks as well.

Popcorn, candy and chips will be for sale at the concession.

There is free parking at Mackie House, Sovereign Park and on the street. The Carnival will have an attendant guiding traffic.

Sponsors for the even include Valley First, Vernon Tourism, Mackie House, Okanagan College, Nor-Val Rentals, Armstrong Regional Co-op, A&W, Fix Auto, Historic O’Keefe Ranch, Whit House Mortgages, Yeti Kettle Corn, Transition Marketing Services, Lake City Casino, Vernon Winter Carnival Board members and volunteers.

