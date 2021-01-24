Crystal Johns used her lunch break to film her audition video for the Vancouver Canucks.

Crystal Johns used her lunch break to film her audition video for the Vancouver Canucks.

VIDEO: Former Vees anthem singer wants to bring her voice to the Canucks

Crystal Johns made her audition tape during a lunch break

One of Penticton’s favourite anthem singers is hoping her voice can make it onto the ice with the Vancouver Canucks.

Crystal Johns just sent in her audition tape to the Canucks in hopes she could sing, ‘even just once’ for her favourite National Hockey League team.

Johns has been Penticton’s anthem singer for several years, belting out our nation’s song at Vees games, at the Speedway among other venues. Her angelic, powerful voice is a crowd favourite.

“I will never forget my first time on the ice for Young Stars – it was the Canucks vs the (Winnipeg) Jets,” she said about singing at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

”I was in love with the crowd, the stadium, the players, the smell of the ice. It was just so memorable for me and then once the Penticton Vees season started and I got to sing for the Penticton crowd it was incredible. The hype, the dedication of their fans and to be right there at ice level with the team was amazing.”

Johns sang the anthem at the Penticton Vees games for two seasons.

“I cherished every moment and loved watching the game after,” she added.

But then COVID changed everything, taking five jobs from her, including several singing gigs.

As a ticketed welder, a job opportunity on the Coast caused her to move away from her home town in October 2020.

“I can only keep going and hope to experience that same thing one day with the Vancouver Canucks and the Rogers Arena fans,” she said. “It would make one more of my dreams come true.”

READ MORE: Vees forward on NHL watch list

Johns created her audition tape on a break from work.

“I was on my lunch break at Wescan Disposal when I made this video,” she said.

This isn’t the first time she has sent in an audition tape to the Canucks. Her first audition was in 2019 but she didn’t hear anything from them.

“I never give up on my dreams, so yes I am trying again, especially after the recent events with their now former anthem singer.” Mark Donnely was fired by the Canucks in December when he decided to sing the anthem at COVID protests in Vancouver.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Larry King, broadcasting giant for half-century, dies at 87

Just Posted

People skate on a lake in a city park in Montreal, Sunday, January 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
The end of hugs: How COVID-19 has changed daily life a year after Canada’s 1st case

Today marks the one year anniversary of COVID-19 landing in Canada

Revelstoke Credit Union has updated their website and is planning on offering online banking as well as a mobile app in coming months. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke Credit Union updates website, plans for banking app in the works

The redesigned website launched Jan. 21

A member of the Avalanche Canada South Rockies field team gathers important snowpack data that is used to produce daily avalanche forecasts for the region. (Photo by Jennifer Coulter)
Avalanche Canada receives $180k for office renovations

The money was granted through Community Gaming Grant

The rocks are painted and then hidden around town. Those who find them can keep them, leave them where they are or hide them elsewhere. (Submitted)
Spreading love and kindness in Nakusp

New group launched to nurture rock painting and hunting community

The Okanagan Regional Library is holding a pair of online contests for its young readers. (File photo)
Okanagan Regional Library challenges young readers

Pair of contests online aimed at kids aged up to 18

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders sits in on a COVID-19 briefing with Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, and Adrian Dix, B.C. minister of health. (Birinder Narang/Twitter)
PHOTOS: Bernie Sanders visits B.C. landmarks through the magic of photo editing

Residents jump on viral trend of photoshopping U.S. senator into images

Auldin Maxwell stacks the 693rd block on the top of record-breaking Jenga tower on Nov. 29. (Submitted)
Salmon Arm boy rests world-record attempt on single Jenga brick

Auldin Maxwell, 12, is now officially a Guinness world record holder.

The fine for changing lanes or merging over a solid line costs drivers $109 and two penalty points in B.C. (Screenshot via Google Street View)
B.C. drivers caught crossing, merging over solid white lines face hefty fine

Ticket for $109, two penalty points issued under Motor Vehicle Act for crossing solid lines

A registered nurse prepares a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Halifax on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Yukon’s Minister of Community Services, John Streiker, says he’s outraged that a couple from outside the territory travelled to a remote community this week and received doses of COVID-19 vaccine. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan-POOL
Couple charged after travelling to Yukon to get COVID-19 vaccine

The maximum fine under the emergency measures act is $500, and up to six months in jail

Metis Nation of B.C. President Clara Morin Dal Col poses in this undated handout photo. The Metis Nation of B.C. says Dal Col has been suspended from her role as president. The Metis Nation of B.C. says Dal Col has been suspended from her role as president. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Metis Nation of B.C. *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Metis Nation of B.C. suspends president, citing ‘breach’ of policies, procedures

Vice-president Lissa Smith is stepping in to fill the position on an acting basis

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks in the in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Payette shouldn’t get same benefits as other ex-governors general: O’Toole

Former governors general are entitled to a pension and also get a regular income paid to them for the rest of their lives

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Crystal Johns used her lunch break to film her audition video for the Vancouver Canucks.
VIDEO: Former Vees anthem singer wants to bring her voice to the Canucks

Crystal Johns made her audition tape during a lunch break

Snow covers Main Street in downtown Penticton Monday morning, Jan. 25, 2021.
First snowfall of 2021

Chances of light snow all week

Most Read