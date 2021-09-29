LUNA REIMAGINED on Sept. 25. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

LUNA REIMAGINED on Sept. 25. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

VIDEO: LUNA REIMAGINED recap

Check out our video recap of the event on Sept. 25

If you missed out on LUNA REIMAGINED in Revelstoke last weekend, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Check out our video recap of the event.

READ MORE: Sinixt artwork joins Revelstoke’s Art Alleries

Music supplied by Revelstoke artist ‘Shylow’.

READ MORE: Revelstoke-born DJ performing at influential Vancouver festival

To check out Shylow’s music, follow him on Soundcloud at soundcloud.com/iamshylow and follow him on Instagram at @iamshylow.

