VIDEO: Vernon girl wows country ‘buddy’ Bamford with chorus perfection

Vernon sisters Ella (five, left) and Hannah Bird (seven) are big fans of Canadian country music artist Gord Bamford and met the singer prior to his July 12 concert in Kelowna. Hannah would be in for a bigger treat during the show. (Contributed)

As you might expect, there could be communications issues between a 47-year-old man and a seven-year-old girl.

When Vernon’s Hannah Bird, seven, asked Canadian country music superstar Gord Bamford, 47, if she could sing Bamford’s song Drinking Buddy with him, Bird meant right there and now at the fan meet-and-greet prior to Bamford’s concert at the Kelowna Community Theatre Thursday, July 13.

Bamford, however, thought different.

“Are you shy to be on stage?” Bamford asked Bird, attending the concert with fellow big Bamford fan Ella, her five-year-old sister, mom Allana Bird and grandmother Kristine Lidstone, all from Vernon. The sisters were decked out in pink T-shirts that read ‘Drinking Buddy.’

“No,” replied Bird.

When Bamford broke into the song – which came out in 2007, a decade before the Bird sisters’ births – during his concert set, he caught Bird’s eye and motioned for her to join him on stage.

“She had been dancing in the middle of the aisle and he gives her the finger to come up on stage,” said mom Allana. “She was lifted onto the stage, and she kept dancing. When it came to the chorus, Bamford placed the microphone in front of her and she belted out the chorus word-for-word.

“It was hilarious and cute.”

Bamford gave Hannah a shout-out on stage and had his lighting crew put the spotlight on her. Bird was sent multiple videos of the fantastic fan-singer moment.

“She’s been walking around with a pen now in case she’s asked for her autograph,” laughed Allana.

It was the first concert for the Bird sisters, who are both huge fans of the Australian-born, Canadian-raised Bamford. When their parents surprised them with the Kelowna concert tickets, the girls broke down in tears.

After Hannah’s literal 30 seconds in the spotlight, the sisters are even bigger fans of the multiple award-winning country star. Bamford has won 26 Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA) Awards, has multiple Juno Award nominations, and is a multi-time winner of Nashville’s Country Music Association (CMA) Global Country Artist of the Year Award.

“They bought pictures of Gord prior to the concert, they haven’t taken off their Gord Bamford concert T-shirts and all of his songs are on repeat,” said Allana.

