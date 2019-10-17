Viral video sensation brings skills to Okanagan

Perhaps best known online for his viral video subdivisions, a cover of the infamous and complex song by Rush, singer songwriter and looping sensation Jacob Moon will be joining Hear the Music for a weekend of teaching and performing in Vernon.

“We are thrilled to have Jacob sit in with the band at Hear the Music on Sunday night. He’ll also do his solo thing and treat the audience to some mind-blowing musicianship,” Hear the Music executive director Jon Buller said. “But Hear the Music also has an ethos of training and equipping, so on Saturday Jacob is doing a full day of teaching we’ve called Training Day with Jacob Moon. Expect what you always do from a Hear the Music Night, but this whole weekend will be a special treat!”

Musicians and songwriters of all ages and stages will be able to learn from Moon about the art of performing and how to make a living in the complicated music industry of today.

He’ll also demonstrate his live looping technique, which is fascinating to watch, and a necessary skill for modern day performers to raise the bar on their presentations.

In the culture of the day, it is hard for artists to stand out, with the proliferation of YouTube stars, and a myriad of competition using the internet to make music widely accessible.

But Moon has risen above. Artists like Rush, Marillion and Gordon Lightfoot have taken a shine to Moon’s renditions of their songs and have lavished him praise and a spotlight that has gained him international attention. It is these inventive covers that draw the fans in, but it’s Moon’s original material and his compelling live show that makes them pull up a chair.

For more information visit htmministries.com. The training day will be held at Fairhaven Retreat Center all day on Oct. 19, cost is $50 with lunch provided. Hear the Music Night is Sunday, Oct 20 at the Landing Church, 7 p.m. Admission is free and an offering will be received. Hear the Music takes place again Nov. 17 and Dec. 21 in Vernon.

