Volunteer George Johnston and Luke Heart dance together to the rhythm of Amadou Fall Trio at the Boogie Bar’N Stage on the Salmon Arm fairgrounds during the 2015 ROOTSandBLUES Festival. (File photo)

Volunteer George Johnston and Luke Heart dance together to the rhythm of Amadou Fall Trio at the Boogie Bar’N Stage on the Salmon Arm fairgrounds during the 2015 ROOTSandBLUES Festival. (File photo)

Volunteers wanted for Salmon Arm ROOTSandBLUES Festival

Perks include festival pass, access to after party with Five Alarm Funk

Volunteers are wanted for the upcoming Salmon Arm ROOTSandBLUES Festival.

Holly Kelter invites those interested in contributing to the festival, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary, to submit an application.

“Planning for this year’s festival is in full swing, and we need your help to create a successful return to live music,” said Kelter, volunteer coordinator, in a media release. “Each volunteer is an integral part of ROOTSandBLUES and, frankly, this festival would not be feasible without those giving their time each year.”

For their hard work to make ROOTSandBLUES a reality, all festival volunteers receive a festival pass, a one-of-a-kind volunteer shirt, meal vouchers, access to the volunteer lounge, a parking pass and access to the volunteer after-party with Five Alarm Funk.

For more information or to apply to volunteer at the 30th annual ROOTSandBLUES Festival, visit rootsandblues.ca.

Read more: 30 years of ROOTSandBLUES: Volunteer reflects on festival’s humble beginnings

Read more: 30 years of ROOTSandBLUES: Festival goes outdoors for 2001

newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

Roots and Blues FestivalSalmon Arm

Previous story
QA: director Jordan Peele on the dreams and nightmares of ‘Nope’

Just Posted

The Revelstoke Grizzlies holding their bronze medals at the Ladner Leisure Centre on April 10, 2022. (Revelstoke Grizzlies/Facebook)
Revelstoke Grizzlies 2022/23 regular season schedule announced

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau picks some cherries at the Lutz family farm on Hillborn Street in Summerland. In the background is orchardist Derek Lutz. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Beer, pizza, fruit: PM Trudeau does the Okanagan

The Parks Canada interactive map showing the prescribed burning area near Revelstoke. (Parks Canada)
Parks Canada performing brush pile burning on Mount Revelstoke

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Hawaiian Pizza