WATCH: Diehard Vernon Winter Carnival goers line up for tickets

Susan O’Brien was the first in line at 6:45 a.m. Friday

Camping chair, blanket and hot drink in hand, Susan O’Brien was cuddled up next to the Vernon Winter Carnival office at 6:45 a.m. Friday.

It’s become an annual tradition for the Vernon resident, who has done the same thing for the past three years. She spends more than two hours braving the winter elements just to be sure she gets tickets to the popular Suds N’ Cider event, which sells out every year.

Originally from Tswwassen, O’Brien used to call in to order the tickets for herself and her kids.

“We would make a special trip up here for it,” said O’Brien, who also picked up tickets to the Yacht Club’s Rocking at The Lake party.

Other sell-out events include the Parka Party and Unwind.

But these are just a few as there are more than 130 events planned for Vernon Winter Carnival, which runs Feb. 7-16, 2020.

Celebrating its 60th anniversary, the theme is Carnival Remembers the ’60s.

Check out all the events in the Carnival brochure or online at vernonwintercarnival.com.

Part of Carnival includes the Queen Silver Star Excellence Program.

