WATCH: Mother-son duo sing to raise funds for North Okanagan kids

Justin J. Moore returns after viral video with dad, kicks off NONA’s first talent show fundraiser

Singer Justin J. Moore, who was raised in Vernon, released a duet with his opera singer mother, Melina Schein. (Justin Moore - Facebook)

The wait is over.

Vernon-born singer Justin J. Moore finally dropped the long-awaited duet with his mother, classically trained opera singer Melina Schein.

The video is already beginning to rack up views since its debut on Sunday.

Coming off the heels of a viral performance with his dad, Paul, Moore said this song is a bit different.

“I take the role of the tenor in this instead,” the W.L. Seaton Secondary School graduate said.

Together, the mother-son duo are singing in hopes to raise funds and awareness to support the North Okanagan Neurological Association’s Child Development Centre (NONA).

The Prayer, Moore said, is a song near and dear to his heart as he often heard his parents sing it together.

“We love this song. We’ve sang it so many times on so many stages.”

The video of Moore and his father has been seen more than 250,000 times and was shared thousands of times across Facebook and social media platforms.

“It’s quite a cool experience,” Moore said.

Moore said was overwhelmed by the response and hopes this time around he can do some good with those hits by raising funds to support the local agency.

Nearly $400 has already been raised of Moore’s 5,000 goal.

NONA will be hosting its first ever Talent Show on March 13 at 7 p.m. in the Vernon Performing Arts Centre to raise funds for the centre and it promises to showcase a variety of creative local talent.

“We have an amazing group of talent lined up for the evening with Gabriel Newman as the MC,” NONA executive director Helen Armstrong said.

Justin J. Moore will, of course, be there.

Other talent will include Karissa Waddell, Monika and Steffie Brenner, Duane Marchand, Carson Venne, the Rejoicing Team, the Breakthrough Martial Arts Demo team, the Encore Centre Stage Group, Eva Attwood, Charlotte Budget, Okanagan Cloggin’, Marsha Thompson and more.

Two awards will be up for grabs at NONA’s inaugural talent show — the Champion Fundraiser and the People’s Choice Award. Both awards will be accompanied by a $250 gift certificate donated by the Village Green Mall.

Funds raised through sponsorships, ticket sales, fundraising and the silent auction will stay in the North Okanagan and go directly to aid children with special needs through the purchasing of new equipment and expanding NONA’s services to the third floor of the Ford Clubhouse.

Tickets can be purchased from ticketseller.ca. Visit CanadaHelps.org to support Moore’s fundraiser.

