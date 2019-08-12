Watch National Live Theatre’s production of Julie in Revelstoke Aug. 18

The Revelstoke Theatre Company is hosting the show at The Roxy

Julie, a National Live Theatre production, will be live streaming at The Roxy Theatre on Aug. 18. (Submitted)

Revelstoke Theatre Company is hosting a showing of National Live Theatre’s production of Julie on Aug. 18 at The Roxy theatre.

Vanessa Kirby (The Crown, NT Live: A Streetcar Named Desire) and Eric Kofi Abrefa (The Amen Corner) feature in the cast of this brand new production, directed by Carrie Cracknell (NT Live: The Deep Blue Sea) and broadcast live from the National Theatre to cinemas.

Wild and newly single, Julie throws a late night party. In the kitchen, Jean and Kristina clean up as the celebration heaves above them. Crossing the threshold, Julie initiates a power game with Jean – which rapidly descends into a savage fight for survival.

This new version of August Strindberg’s play “Miss Julie”, written by Polly Stenham, remains shocking and fiercely relevant in its new setting of contemporary London.

The show will be streaming at noon on Aug. 18.

