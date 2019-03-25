Westwold stars in thriller film

A small North Okanagan town has captured the spotlight.

Filming recently wrapped up in Westwold for the Nerdy Kid Productions psychological thriller Beyond the Woods.

Written and directed by Vancouver-based Brayden DeMorest-Purdy, the feature film is set to release June 2019.

“We chose to film in Westwold because of the beautiful landscapes,” said DeMorest-Purdy. “I wanted beauty to surround our characters even though they were going through tragic events. The contrast was interesting to me. Also, the theme of isolation was very influenced.”

The psychological thriller takes place in the year 1993. It follows the interrogation of Detective Reeves who interviews Andrew Bennett (played by Steven Roberts) who is a suspect at play after the death of his wife, and disappearance of her brother Jack (played by Jeff Evans-Todd). The clock ticks down, as the search for Jack is crucial. The odds of survival are against him.

