What you need to know before going to Woodstoke

Thinking about heading out to the Interior Forestry Museum’s Woodstoke event this weekend? Here’s what you need to know:
- Woodstoke is on from 3 p.m. till 7 p.m. on Saturday Sept. 7, and is situated at the Riverside Forest Walk 3 km north on Highway 23.
- Quick drop offs at the entrance are okay however parking is at the B.C. Interior Forestry Museum and then a short walk down the Highlead trail to the forest.
- The free shuttle bus will leave from Grizzly Plaza every 25 minute from 2:15 p.m. with last bus returning at 8 p.m.
- Accessible permit parking is available beyond the shuttle drop of zone.
- Bring a cushion it will soften your log chair.
- Leave your coolers at home. We have a beer and wine garden and cold drinks available.
- Entrance and beer tickets are cash only.
- Smoking is allowed in our two designated areas. Please don’t smoke on the trails and take your butts home.
- A condition of our event permit is that no dogs apart from service dogs should attend. Please leave Fido at home.
- If you want to access the beer garden bring two pieces of ID to get your wristband.
- Along the river edge is a steep embankment with fast flowing water below. Watch your children.
- If you need assistance ask any volunteer wearing a red Woodstoke T-shirt.
- Please leave the forest as you found it.
- Woodstoke is a family friendly event. Keep it nice.
Tickets for the event are available at Tourism Reveltoke as well as Everything Revelstoke.
