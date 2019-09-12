Win your way in to sold-out Buffy Sainte-Marie Okanagan show

Documentary screening at library offers chance at two tickets to the show

Buffy Sainte-Marie’s Vernon performance may be sold out but there is still a chance to check out the prominent activist and artist.

The Vernon Library is hosting a documentary screening, Buffy Sainte Marie: A Multimedia Life, Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m.

This inspiring biography chronicles the remarkable story of Buffy Sainte-Marie as she rises to prominence in New York’s Greenwich Village folk music scene and blazes a

groundbreaking path as a talented songwriter, activist, educator and artist.

This event is free of charge, drop-in, everyone is welcome, plus you can enter to win a pair of tickets to Sainte-Marie’s sold out show. Her solo performance takes place Sept. 23 at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre.

