Wine Country Writers’ Festival comes to Penticton

Grab your pens and raise a glass – the Wine Country Writers’ Festival returns to Penticton Sept. 22 to 24.

Wine Country Writers’ Festival is an annual conference of writers and readers aimed at fostering a community of people who love the written word. It takes place at the Penticton Lakeside Resort.

Wine Country Writers’ Festival is an annual, non-profit conference that brings together writers of all genres, ages, levels, and interests to learn, connect and build community.

“Our goal is to have a celebration and festival for all writers, not only to improve their craft, hone their business know-how, but also to connect with other like-minded individuals to garner a sense of support and community,” said event co-organizer Faye Arcand.

“Writing itself is a solitary process, but no one can do it in a vacuum,” said co-organizer Jim Jackson. “We want to give people the connections and tools they need to get their story out into the world.”

The festival brings experienced writers from the Okanagan and beyond to share their knowledge with aspiring writers. Speakers include published authors and editors. The Lakeside Resort will be bustling with workshops, readings, gatherings, signings writers dinner and more.

Festival goers will also get a chance to pitch their book idea to literary agents and publishers.

To learn more go to www.wcwfestival.com.

