Witches were spotted on Osoyoos Lake last Halloween. Come out to Gyro Park to see the witches make their wicked return at 2 p.m. (Caroline Holz photo)

Witches were spotted on Osoyoos Lake last Halloween. Come out to Gyro Park to see the witches make their wicked return at 2 p.m. (Caroline Holz photo)

Witches return to Osoyoos Lake this Halloween

Witches are dusting off their brooms and paddleboards for the Hallow’s Eve tour

Witches on the Water make their wicked return to Osoyoos Lake today.

For a second Halloween, Witches on the Water will dust off their brooms and witchiest attire and take to their paddleboards and kayaks to celebrate All Hallows’ Eve.

Everyone is welcome to come down to Gyro Beach for the group paddle from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 31.

Organized by Osoyoos resident Ashley Walter, it’s a fun tradition that brings people out for a festive paddle.

There will be a prize for the witchiest costume, said Walter.

Last year half a dozen witches came out for the paddle.

Like last year it will be a paddle under blue skies and chilly temperatures.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Halloween in South Okanagan captured in photos

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Halloween

Previous story
Calling EA’s NHL video games ‘a total dream come true’ for B.C. broadcaster Cybulski

Just Posted

Crowds await the arrival of the Royal train during a snowstorm in 1951. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 4192)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Oct. 28

Vampires are part of the imagery of Halloween. Do you know who wrote the classic vampire novel, Dracula? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: Are you ready for Halloween thrills?

Chris Swanson, Shane Cowie, and Ryan Hunter with prizes won at the fishing derby. (Contributed by Ryan Hunter)
‘Good honest fun’: Fishing derby draws anglers from across B.C’s Interior

The Scoop for the week of Oct. 23-30. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
VIDEO: The Scoop: Top stories for the week of Oct. 23-30